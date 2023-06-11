  1. Skip to content
Africa's visa regimes holding back trade, prosperity

Isaac Kaledzi | Okeri Ngutjinazo
November 6, 2023

Africa launched an ambitious project of a free-trade area in 2021, with all African Union member countries signing on. At the core of this free-trade area is the movement of goods and people. But the continent is still grappling with visa regimes that many analysts say is holding back Africa's economic prosperity.

About the show

Provisorisch DW AfricaLink

AfricaLink

AfricaLink is a daily radio program packed with news, politics, culture and more. From combating health challenges and freedom of expression, to finances, tolerance and environmental protection, we have it covered.

Go to show AfricaLink