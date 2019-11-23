Chinese spy defects, spills top state secrets to Australia

A self-confessed Chinese spy defected to Australia and handed over a wealth of information about China's secret operations to Australia's counter-espionage agency.

Wang "William" Liqiang handed over information to intelligence officials at Australia's counter-espionage agency ASIO after deciding to defect in May, according to an investigation published by Nine media newspapers on Saturday.

He claims to have provided information on Beijing's attempts to undermine the Hong Kong democracy movement, as well as on China's interference in the Taiwanese political systems.

He also revealed the identities of senior Chinese intelligence officials working in Hong Kong.

Facing death

Liqiang requested asylum in Australia, reported Nine's Sydney Morning Herald. Currently he is in Sydney on a tourist visa, together with his wife and young son.

He fears facing detention and possible execution if he returns to China.

"I have personally been involved and participated in a series of espionage activities," Mr Wang said in a statement to ASIO in October, Nine reported.

"Once I go back I will be dead," said Liqiang during the interview with Nine.

What espionage activities did Liqiang carry out?

Initially, Liqiang was sent to Hong Kong undercover for a Hong Kong investment firm, China Innovation Investment Limited —the business was a front for the Chinese government to spy on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

While in Hong Kong, Liqiang said he infiltrated universities and directed cyber-attacks and harassment towards pro-democracy participants. He also co-opted media through "buying ads to propagate trends."

He later traveled to Taiwan on a South Korean passport and interfered with Taiwan's 2018 municipal elections. He detailed plans to disrupt the island nation's presidential vote, which will be held in 2020.

Liqiang also said he was also part of a team that kidnapped booksellers who were selling books which displeased the China's Communist Party.

Australia responds

The highly detailed accusations of China infiltrating and disrupting democratic systems in Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are "very disturbing" said Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg responding to the claims on Saturday.

The revelations follow former ASIO boss Duncan Lewis warning on Friday that the Chinese government was seeking a "takeover" of Australia's political system.

However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison dismissed such concern, saying that national intelligence agencies were on top of any threats.

