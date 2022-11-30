  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Chinese military jet flying near Taiwan
South Korea scrambled its jets after Chinese and Russian warplanes entered an air defense zone claimed by Seoul (file photo)Image: CCTV/AFP
PoliticsSouth Korea

Chinese, Russian planes enter South Korean air defense zone

57 minutes ago

The warplanes all eventually left the zone without violating South Korean airspace, Seoul said. Tokyo also scrambled jets over what Russia described as "air patrols."

https://p.dw.com/p/4KHUQ

South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Wednesday as Russian and Chinese warplanes entered its air defense identification zone.

Japan's Air Self Defense Force also scrambled jets after the Chinese and Russian warplanes flew into the Sea of Japan, Tokyo's defense ministry said in a press release.

What else do we know about the incident?

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that two Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and exited South Korea's air defense zone along the country's southern and northeastern coasts.

Hours later, they entered from the Sea of Japan alongside six Russian warplanes, including two Su-35 jets and four TU-95 bombers.

The warplanes all left the zone and did not violate South Korea airspace, Seoul said.

"Our military deployed air force fighter jets even before Chinese and Russian aircraft entered the [air defense zone] to take tactical measures in case of contingency," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that Russia and China appeared to have "engaged in a combined air exercise."

In turn, Russia said its own aircraft and Chinese warplanes "carried out air patrols over the waters of the Japanese and East China Seas." Moscow insisted the planes "acted strictly in accordance with the provisions of international law" without violating foreign airspace.

What is an air defense identification zone?

An air defense identification zone is an area beyond a country's airspace in which it demands foreign aircraft take special steps to identify themselves. The concept is not defined in international treaties.

Moscow and Beijing do not recognize South Korea's air defense zone. In similar incidents in the past, China and Russia have said that their warplanes were conducting regular joint exercises.

In August, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported Russian warplanes entered the air defense zone, and in May there was another joint Russian-Chinese exercise. In 2019, South Korean warplanes fired warning shots at Russian military aircraft that had entered the zone.

sdi/dj (AFP, Reuters)

Scholz asks China to use influence on Russia

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Fighter jets fly in a V formation

South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy pivots toward US

South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy pivots toward US

Seoul has long walked a tightrope between China, its most important trading partner, and the US, its closest security ally.
PoliticsNovember 16, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Liubov Yarosh, a 102-year-old Ukrainian, wearing a headscarf and a black, white and purple patterned shirt

Holodomor survivor: 'I want to witness this victory'

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

ATM-like piggy bank for kids

Young Nigerian develops ATM-like piggy bank for kids

Young Nigerian develops ATM-like piggy bank for kids

Innovation3 hours ago01:52 min
More from Africa

Asia

Ex-Chinese President Jiang Zemin waves during a parade in Beijing

Jiang Zemin — Rise to the top thanks to the Tiananmen crisis

Jiang Zemin — Rise to the top thanks to the Tiananmen crisis

Politics2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deportee being led onto a plane

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Human Rights2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Nant de Drance is a pumped storage power station

Swiss 'water battery' boosts Europe's energy storage plans

Swiss 'water battery' boosts Europe's energy storage plans

Business43 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women wearing loose headscarves smiling for the camera

Iran: Jailed female journalists face regime's smear tactics

Iran: Jailed female journalists face regime's smear tactics

Press FreedomNovember 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

French President Emmanuel Macron whispers into US counterpart Joe Biden's year; the two presidents are touching each other on the shoulder and upper back

US-France: Macron's visit aims to show European unity

US-France: Macron's visit aims to show European unity

Politics5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage