Chinese parliament set to centralize CCP power

As China's rubber-stamp parliament gathers in Beijing this weekend, President Xi Jinping is expected to officially kick off his third term. China's Communist party will likely initiate further institutional reform.

Around 3,000 delegates will gather in the Chinese capital Beijing this weekend to start the annual parliament conference, which is expected to endorse a list of top officials for key government positions, pass a plan to overhaul several government agencies and institutions, as well as formally confirm Chinese leader Xi Jinping's precedented-busting third term in power.

Typically called the "two sessions," the two-week-long meetings in Beijing include the gathering of China's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which is an advisory body.

This year's two sessions mark the start of a new five-year term for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and experts say delegates are expected to implement key policies laid out by the 20th Party Congress last October.

"We need to see the NPC as a continuity of the Party Congress, and it's sort of an implementation of key congress decisions," said Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Centralizing power

During the Party Congress last October, Xi cemented his unprecedented third term as the general secretary of the CCP as well as further centralizing power around him by eliminating political rivals and appointing his loyalists to the Politburo Standing Committee, the CCP's top decision-making organ. He will be declared China's president for the third time.

Some analysts say they expect the theme of centralizing power to dominate the two-week-long meeting.

"While the two sessions were mainly about personnel appointment and institutional reform in the past, the fact that the CCP has determined the leaders of several key government agencies prior to the meetings means this year's focus will be on institutional reform," said Hsin-Hsien Wang, an expert on Chinese politics at National Cheng-Chi University (NCCU) in Taiwan.

"Regardless of how the CCP decides to reform key government institutions, it's clear that centralizing power to the party will be the main theme," he told DW.

"This move is mainly caused by the situation defined in the communique of the second plenum session of the CCP, which emphasized that China is facing a complicated international environment and the difficult task of kicking off reform while maintaining stability at home."

Most important policies laid out by the 20th Party Congress last October are expected to be implemented during the 'two sessions' gathering Image: GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

Apart from reforming top party and government institutions, some experts say the party will also further consolidate Xi's leadership by potentially incorporating political slogans into the Chinese constitution.

"We are likely to see the incorporation of 'the two safeguards,' meaning safeguarding the core status of Xi Jinping within the party and safeguarding the centralized authority of the party, into the constitution," said Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist at the Australian National University (ANU).

"This is a continuation of what we saw five years ago when they abolished the term limits. This time around, they are making inroads in reflecting not just the party's leadership over the country, but more specifically, Xi Jinping's unique role in Chinese history," he told DW.

What are some key areas of reform?

In the communique issued by the CCP on Tuesday, the party said that since the 18th National Congress, the party leadership has made "deepening the reform of Party and state institutions" a priority in "modernizing" China's system and capacity to govern.

According to Ling Li, a Chinese politics and law expert at the University of Vienna, the main purpose of institutional reform is "efficiency and better governance."

"The party certainly wants to stay in power and improving the quality of public services will help it to stay in power," she told DW.

"It has the motivation to improve governance especially if the governmental structure is too fragmented or there are too many overlaps between the ministries. Rather than doing everything in one go, the party wants to initiate the reform in stages, so the ripple effect wouldn't be too big to handle," Li added.

Some experts say the party will consolidate Xi's leadership by potentially incorporating political slogans into China's constitution Image: GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

While the communique leaves out specific details of the reform, Sung from ANU said it may include the establishment of a new financial work commission and a new internal affairs commission, which should be viewed as responses to key events that happened in 2022.

"The internal affairs commission is a response to the anti-COVID lockdown protest that happened late last year, which generated great urgency from Xi Jinping's point of view to further integrate China's domestic security system," he told DW, adding that the commission would likely absorb functions provided by the political and legal committee and the national security committee into its sphere of management.

Sung added that the possible new financial work commission is a reflection of the need for China to address the post-zero-COVID economic woes.

"The financial work commission would integrate three portfolios that used to be separated into three different entities," Sung told DW.

Loyalty to Xi is a key factor to determine the personnel lineup

Since the CCP's top leadership is filled with Xi loyalists, experts say the final lineup that will be revealed after the two sessions will show that a strong relationship with Xi. A track record of loyalty towards him will likely determine who is assigned to positions of greater importance.

"Even in an era when he has achieved winner-takes-all-politics, Xi still isn't completely comfortable about the loyalty of the people around him," Sung from ANU said.

Wang from NCCU added that when the CCP's power is so concentrated on Xi, he lacks the "firewalls" that used to exist to shield him from any unexpected crisis, and that can be very dangerous for him.

"In the past, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang would always help shoulder the responsibility when things happened, but when that layer of protection is gone, everything will be directed at Xi and the party's top leadership," Wang told DW.

Former Shanghai party chief Li Qiang is expected to become China's new premier while He Lifeng, who is in charge of the National Development and Reform Commission, is poised to become the new vice premier in charge of all economic affairs. "He is likely taking over the current position occupied by Liu He," said Alfred Wu from NUS.

Former Shanghai party chief Li Qiang is expected to become China's new premier Image: Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo/picture alliance

Experts expect a high GDP growth target

And after the pandemic seriously hurt China's economic growth over the last three years, some experts expect China's GDP growth target for 2023 to be between 5.5% and 6%.

"I expect the target to be pretty high because China's economy is rebounding," said Iris Pang, the chief economist for Greater China at ING.

"There must be some substance to support the GDP number. While I'm not concerned about consumption, I have more hesitance towards infrastructure investment, because the issuance of local governments' special bonds has been a lot less this year so far," she told DW.

"That makes me think perhaps infrastructure investment may not be a very good growth engine this year."

On top of that, the ongoing technology war between the US and China will likely push Beijing to highlight the importance of technology self-reliance during the two sessions, according to Pang.

"China has been reacting quite slowly and I think there must be some precise policy regarding how to tackle the problem during the two sessions," Pang said.

"There must be investment and personnel support. That's not easy at all."

