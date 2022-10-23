  1. Skip to content
Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China
President Xi Jinping further solidified his hold on power in Beijing at the Chinese Communist Party CongressImage: Ng Han Guan/AP
PoliticsChina

China's Xi secures third term as head of Communist Party

10 minutes ago

Xi Jinping holds on to his status as general secretary of the party and is now expected to become China’s President for an unprecedented third term.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IYqk

China's Communist Party on Sunday formally reelected Xi Jinping the party's general secretary for another five years, paving the way for his historic third term as Chinese president.

The widely expected announcement comes after a week-long Communist Party Congress during which Xi further cemented his grip on power.

Party faithful endorsed his "core" position in leadership, and approved changes to the constitution making Xi's political vision central for China's future.

Chinese state media said Xi was also reappointed as head of China's Central Military Commission.

"I wish to thank the whole Party sincerely for the trust you have placed in us," Xi told journalists at Beijing's Great Hall of the People following the announcement.

He promised to "work diligently in the performance of our duties to prove worthy of the great trust of our Party and our people."

Xi set for unprecedented third term

Xi is now almost certain to be given and third presidential term during the annual legislative sessions in March.

In 2018, he scrapped the presidential two-term limit, allowing himself to rule indefinitely.

The 69-year-old leader is now expected by some to try to stay in power for life.

Delegates at the congress also chose a new Central Committee of 205 party officials — only 11 women were named to the committee. Central Committee members went on to elect the all-powerful Standing Committee, which Xi will again lead.

A list of officials in the new Central Committee revealed the replacement of four out of seven Standing Committee members, including Premier Li Keqiang, allowing Xi to install loyalists to the body.

Xi and the other Standing Committee members appeared for the first time as a group before reporters Sunday at the Great Hall of the People, the seat of China's ceremonial legislature in central Beijing.

Most powerful man since Mao

Since he took office in 2013, Xi has achieved a concentration of power like no modern Chinese ruler other than the modern country's founder Mao Zedong.

Xi has pushed forward the central role of the Communist Party, expanding state control over society and the economy.

He has also overseen China's rise as the world's second-biggest economy, a huge military expansion and a far more aggressive global posture that has drawn strong opposition from the United States.

Despite nearly unchecked power, Xi faces huge challenges over the next five years, including managing the nation's debt-ridden economy and the growing US rivalry.

mm, lo/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

