  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Nuclear energy
An satellite photo of the Dasu Dam
The Chinese man was working on the construction of the Dasu dam and allegedly criticized his Muslim coworkersImage: Planet Labs PBC/AP Photo/picture alliance
SocietyPakistan

Chinese man charged with blasphemy in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Pakistani police arrested a Chinese national after he allegedly insulted the Prophet Muhammad. Hundreds of angry workers stormed a police station in an attempt to find him.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QCJB

A angry mob stormed a police station in Pakistan on Monday after the local police arrested a Chinese national over suspicions he had insulted Islam.

The man was identified only as Mr. Tian.

On Sunday, a crowd of workers blocked a key highway in the town of Komela, close to the site of Dasu dam where Tian was working, demanding his arrest.

Hundreds of workers then broke into the police station, believing that the man was hiding inside. But an army helicopter took the man to a safer location as police feared that he could be attacked by the mob.

"The mob dispersed only after they were shown a copy of the case registered on blasphemy charges," police official Naseer-ud-Din Khan said.

Under Pakistani law, a conviction of blasphemy can be punishable by death.

Why was the blasphemy accusation made?

The accusations stemmed from a disagreement on the dam construction site, which houses both Pakistani and Chinese workers. The dam is the biggest hydropower project in Pakistan.

The accused pointed out the "slow pace of work" during the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, a police official told AFP news agency.

"The laborers said they were fasting but denied that work had slowed down, which led to an exchange of heated words," according to the unnamed source.

Later workers also claimed Mr. Tian had made blasphemous remarks and insulted the prophet, according to the official. 

Social media videos showed the mob chanting "God is great" as police fired shots in the air to disperse the crowd.

Police said that Tian will be tried under blasphemy laws if investigators prove he insulted Islam. The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad did not respond immediately to the arrest.

Pakistan's blasphemy law

Although no one has been executed for blasphemy charges in Pakistan, attacks on those accused and even lynching are common.

In 2021, a mob lynched and beat to death a Sri Lankan factor manager over allegations that he tore down posters bearing the name of the Prophet Muhammad.

Pakistan under pressure to repeal blasphemy laws

Human rights groups believe that blasphemy laws are especially dangerous, and most accusers use these claims to settle personal disputes and intimidate religious minorities.

The Monday charges came days after Punjab police arrested a Muslim woman last week for blasphemy after she claimed she was an Islamic prophet.

vh/dj (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smoke billows above residential buildings in Khartoum

Sudan updates: Death toll rises as fighting continues

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A mobile phone

Millions of Kenyans indebted to mobile app lenders

Millions of Kenyans indebted to mobile app lenders

Business3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An electric vehicle at a charging station

EV batteries: Can the West catch up with China?

EV batteries: Can the West catch up with China?

Business11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Germany assistant coach Danny Röhl giving instructions to Germany players Christian Ginter, Nico Schlotterbeck, Emre Can and Leon Goretzka

Danny Röhl: 'Bold decisions are important to me'

Danny Röhl: 'Bold decisions are important to me'

Soccer6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Young people wearing the Israeli flag over their shoulders while they walk through the former Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

March of the Living: Remembrance in Auschwitz

March of the Living: Remembrance in Auschwitz

History60 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A child watches as a local artist works on a mural painting showing the late Syrian rebel fighter Abdel-Basset al-Sarout in the town of Binnish in the jihadi-held northern Idlib province .

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

PoliticsApril 14, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

An instrument seen inside the Mars landscape simulation area at Mars Dune Alpha, NASA's simulated Mars habitat

Life as on Mars: NASA unveils Mars Dune Alpha

Life as on Mars: NASA unveils Mars Dune Alpha

Science13 hours ago8 images
More from North America
Go to homepage