Chinese investments in Europe: German EU commissioner calls for bloc veto rights

The European Union should be given the right to deny Chinese-funded infrastructure deals in Europe if they don't serve the blocs interests, the EU's budget commissioner, Günther Oettinger, said Sunday.

Beijing has already roped in several European countries, including Italy, for its New Silk Road plan to boost transport links between Asia and Europe, raising concerns in many EU capitals.

What are Oettinger's concerns?

"Infrastructure of strategic importance like power networks, rapid rail lines or harbors are no longer in European but in Chinese hands," Oettinger told Germany's Funke Media Group following Italy's deal with China on Saturday.

The same was true of other EU countries who have also signed bilateral deals with Beijing. Although he didn't name them, they include Poland, Greece, Portugal and Hungary.

EU member states are sometimes not adequately taking into account national and European interests.

Europe urgently needs a full China strategy with an EU veto right or a requirement of European consent for new projects.

He said the European Commission could be responsible for oversight.

Germany rattled by Italian deal

Oettinger's remarks followed criticism in Berlin of Italy's infrastructure deal with China. "Countries that

believe they can do "clever business with the Chinese will wonder when they suddenly wake up in dependency," warned German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Lucrative offers in the short term will soon leave a bitter aftertaste, he added, in an interview with the newspaper Welt Am Sonntag.

What is China's New Silk Road?

Often referred to as the Belt and Road scheme, the New Silk Road is a sweeping infrastructure program that has seen Beijing make major investments in ports, roads, airports and railroads in Asia, Africa, and parts of Europe.

Since it began in 2013, the initiative has been marred by complaints that it leaves behind huge debts and leaves governments beholden to Beijing, so much so that several nations, such as Malaysia, have pulled out of plans to join.

Italy's deal worth billions

Rome officially joined the initiative on Saturday, becoming the first G7 nation to do so. The deal includes Beijing's €7 billion investment in the strategic Italian ports of Genoa and Trieste. Several other deals in the energy, steel and gas pipeline sectors were also inked. The value of the investment could eventually climb to €20 billion, Italian media said.

