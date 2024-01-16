China summons Philippine diplomat over Taiwan

China warned the Philippines "not to play with fire on the Taiwan issue." Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos had expressed looking forward to working with Taiwan's new president-elect Lai Ching-te.

China summoned the Philippine ambassador on Tuesday after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulated Lai Ching-te on winning the Taiwanese elections.

Lai, of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), comfortably won Taiwan's presidential election over the weekend. Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory and did not favor Lai as a candidate.

Marcos congratulated him, saying in a statement shared on social media that he was looking "forward to close collaboration" and "strengthening mutual interests."

It irritated Beijing, which considers Taiwan as part of China and has vowed to take back control of the self-governing island, with force if necessary.

What did China say about the Philippines?

Marcos congratulated Lai in a Monday social media post, saying he looked forward to "close collaboration" with him.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the Philippine envoy was summoned to provide a "responsible explanation."

"The relevant remarks of President Marcos constitute a serious violation of the One China principle and ... a serious breach of the political commitments made by the Philippines to the Chinese side, and a gross interference in China's internal affairs," Mao said.

She also called on the Philippines to "stop immediately its wrongful words and deeds on Taiwan-related issues and sending wrong signals to separatist forces for Taiwan independence."

The Philippines' foreign ministry in a statement earlier on Tuesday reaffirmed the country's "One China policy" and said the message of Marcos intended to recognise the Philippines and Taiwan's "mutual interests."

Lai Ching-te wins Taiwan election in blow to China To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

rmt/lo (AFP, Reuters)