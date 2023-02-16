  1. Skip to content
A row of several newly commissioned upgraded F-16V fighter jets are seen at an Air Force base in Chiayi in southwestern Taiwan, Thursday, November 18, 2021.
US arms makers have supplied Taiwan for decades; these are F-16 multirole combat aircraft at an air base in Chiayi, originally built by Lockheed Martin but upgraded in TaiwanImage: Johnson Lai/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsChina

China sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon over Taiwan sales

13 minutes ago

China has sanctioned two major US weapons manufacturers, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, for providing weapons to Taiwan. The companies will be banned from importing goods into China and investing in China.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NZtR

China imposed trade and investment sanctions on Lockheed Martin and a unit of Raytheon on Thursday, saying the step was because of them supplying weapons to Taiwan

Beijing has been stepping up efforts to isolate the island democracy that it claims as part of Chinese territory.

China's bilateral ties with the US have also been strained of late amid the shooting down of several balloons which the US says are conducting espionage operations.

Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Missiles and Defense, part of the broader Raytheon Technologies Corp., were added to the "unreliable entry" list of companies whose activities are restricted because they might endanger national sovereignty, security or development interests.

What measures do the US armaments manufacturers face? 

China's Ministry of Commerce announced the sanctions and said that there would be five main areas of impact: 

  • The companies would be forbidden from importing and exporting to or from China. 
  • They would not be allowed to make new investments in China. 
  • Their senior management personnel would not be permitted entry to China. 
  • Senior management personnel already in China would lose their work permit or stay or residence qualifications. 
  • The two companies would also be fined a sum that would be double the amount of each company's sales to Taiwan.

It's not clear quite how large an impact these restrictions will have on the two companies in practice.

The US bars the sale of most weapons-related technologies to China, meaning their core operations should not be affected very much. But some military contractors also have civilian businesses, in sectors like aerospace and other markets, that are subject to fewer restrictions. 

Chinese spy balloon shortly before it was shot down over Surfside Beach South Carolina. February 4, 2023.
US-China ties have been tense in February primarily as a result of this supposed spy balloon, shot down on February 4 off the coast of South Carolina, and others around the worldImage: Joe Granita/Zuma/IMAGO

US military support for Taiwan is nothing new

The US has no formal ties with Taiwan, as it adheres to the "one China" principle that Beijing demands of all its trade partners, namely that they do not recognize Taiwan officially as a country.

However, the US treads a fine line on this distinction, simultaneously maintaining its position as Taiwan's main international commercial  partner and military supplier.

Washington has been Taiwan's most important partner more or less ever since the 1949 civil war between China's Communist Party and the country's previous nationalist rulers, who ultimately fled to Taiwan and established themselves there.

A law in the US also obligates the government to ensure Taiwan has the means to defend itself. 

German lawmakers visit Taiwan amid tensions

Raytheon Missiles and Defense was awarded a $412 million (roughly €385 million at today's exchange rate) contract in September to upgrade Taiwanese military radar as part of a broader US investment package of more than $1 billion for Taiwan's military

Lockheed Martin has supplied Taiwan's military with radar, helicopters and air traffic control equipment. It also supplies Taiwan with the F-16 multirole combat jets that are the backbone of its air force, and a delivery of new-build F-16s is currently planned, slated for potential 2026 delivery. 

China's sanctions also come a few weeks after the US blocked export license renewals for telecommunications giant Huawei, citing its pursuit of "technology hegemony." 

And they also coincide with the US having shot down several balloon that is says are part of a Chinese espionage network. 

On Thursday, the foreign affairs committee of China's National People's Congress responded critically to a US Congress resolution on the balloons, saying the text "deliberately exaggerated the 'China threat.'" 

Calling the document "purely malicious hype and political manipulation," it said some US Congress politicians "fanned the flames, fully exposing their sinister designs to oppose China and contain China."

Taiwan's military, meanwhile, on Thursday said that it had found the remains of a crashed weather balloon on a remote and strategically located island near the Chinese coast, saying it appeared to be of Chinese making. On Tuesday's Taiwan's Defense Ministry had said it had not spotted any surveillance balloons from China in its vicinity.

msh/rs (AP, dpa)

Zhou Bo on Conflict Zone

Chinese fighter jets from the Eastern Theater Command conducting joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan island

Taiwan Strait: What to expect in 2023

Taiwan Strait: What to expect in 2023

US-China strategic competition, a potential visit by the possible US House speaker, and increased military activity are likely to impact dynamics in the region.
ConflictsDecember 28, 2022
Close-up image of Qin Gang, pointing a finger upwards, in front of a Chinese flag

Is China pivoting away from 'wolf-warrior' diplomacy?

Is China pivoting away from 'wolf-warrior' diplomacy?

Political analysts say the appointment of a new Chinese foreign minister may reflect Beijing's attempt to soften its foreign policy approach and warm up to Western diplomats — or fortify itself against US rivalry.
PoliticsJanuary 18, 2023
Taiwanese soldiers are seen holding grenade launchers and machine guns during an operation as part of the 37th edition of the HanKuang military exercise on September 14, 2021.

US sells anti-tank systems to Taiwan amid tension with China

US sells anti-tank systems to Taiwan amid tension with China

The systems, worth $180 million, "serve US national, economic and security interests," the Pentagon said. The sale comes after China conducted one of its largest incursions into Taiwan-controlled airspace to date.
PoliticsDecember 29, 2022
Miners from Zonguldak are seen during search and rescue work

Turkey quake: 'People were killed under state supervision'

Politics5 hours ago
