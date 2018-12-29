China orders fresh trial for Canadian drug trafficker

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was set to begin a 15-year jail sentence for smuggling drugs. But the Canadian could now face the death penalty after a Chinese court ordered a retrial of his 2016 conviction.
A Canadian man convicted of drug smuggling in China could face the death penalty after an appeals court found his initial 15-year jail sentence too lenient and ordered a retrial. The case threatens to add further strain to a tense diplomatic standoff between Beijing and Ottawa.
Judges on the Higher People's Court of the northeastern province of Liaoning, near North Korea, said Robert Lloyd Schellenberg's punishment for the 2016 conviction, which also included a 150,000 yuan (€19,000/$21,800) forfeiture, was "obviously inappropriate" given the severity of his crimes.
Evidence also showed he was not merely an accomplice but someone who had played an "important role" in smuggling drugs into China, the court added.
Authorities have not released any details of the accusations against Schellenberg. Ottawa said it was following the case closely.
China permits the death penalty in severe drug trafficking cases. In 2009, it executed Briton Akmal Shaikh for smuggling 4 kilograms (8.8 pounds) of heroin into the country.
Huawei's shadow
Schellenberg's retrial could further undermine relations between China and Canada amid fallout over Ottawa's decision to arrest the chief financial officer of Chinese smartphone maker Huawei in early December.
Canada detained Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver at the request of the United States, which has accused her of violating its sanctions against Iran. Beijing has called on Ottawa to release Meng, who denies any wrongdoing.
China has since arrested two Canadians — former diplomat Michael Kovrig and China-based businessman Michael Spavor — for allegedly endangering its national security. Both have yet to be released.
Earlier Saturday, Ottawa announced China had released a Canadian teacher whom it had accused of working in the country illegally. China and Canada had said McIver's case was not related to those of Kovrig and Spavor.
amp/cmk (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Despite Beijing's efforts to tackle the country's drug problem, official reports show that illicit drug abuse is on the rise among young Chinese. DW examines the social and economic reasons behind this issue. (26.02.2016)
China claims Canada has violated the rights of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested as she passed through Vancouver on December 1. US and Chinese sources say her arrest is not linked to trade negotiations. (10.12.2018)
Sarah McIver, held in China over a work permit issue, has been released. Her case is unrelated to the detention of two other Canadians, who some believe were held in retaliation for the arrest of a top Huawei executive. (29.12.2018)
China is holding a former diplomat and a businessman after Canada arrested a prominent Chinese executive. The European Union, the US and Canada are demanding the release of the pair. (22.12.2018)