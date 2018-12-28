China frees detained Canadian teacher Sarah McIver

Sarah McIver, held in China over a work permit issue, has been released. Her case is unrelated to the detention of two other Canadians, who some believe were held in retaliation for the arrest of a top Huawei executive.
The Canadian government has confirmed that China has freed Sarah McIver, a Canadian teacher who was detained earlier this month over issues with her work permit.
Richard Walker, a spokesman for Global Affairs Canada, said Friday that McIver "was released and has now returned to Canada."
McIver was arrested in early December over a problem related to her teaching job. Her arrest was announced shortly after the detention of two other Canadian nationals — former diplomat Michael Kovrig, employed by think tank International Crisis Group, and Michael Spavor, a consultant on North Korea. Both men have yet to be released.
Both China and Canada had said McIver's case was not related to those of Kovrig and Spavor, who were detained on allegations of harming China's national security.
Tense relations between Ottawa, Beijing
Many observers believe the detentions of the two Canadians were in response to Canada's arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.
Meng was released on bail in Vancouver earlier this month and faces charges in the United States for violating Iranian sanctions.
Relations between Ottawa and Beijing have been tense since Meng's arrest, although Canada has repeatedly said her detention was not political but rather in keeping with an extradition treaty with the US.
dv/cmk (AFP, AP)
Every day at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Freeland, speaking alongside US counterpart Mike Pompeo, said it was a point of agreement between the allies. Earlier Friday, Canada said its ambassador was given access to one of two Canadians jailed in China this week. (14.12.2018)
The arrest of the chief financial officer of Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, will only exacerbate tensions in the US-China trade spat. But she and her firm should be presumed innocent until proven guilty, says DW's Frank Sieren. (16.12.2018)
A judge in Vancouver has granted bail to top Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, despite concerns she poses a flight risk. Chinese-Canadian relations have taken a downward turn after Canada arrested the senior executive. (12.12.2018)
China has demanded Canada release Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's founder, who faces possible extradition to the US. The tech firm is being investigated for suspected violations of US sanctions on Iran. (06.12.2018)