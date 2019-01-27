China jails rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang for subversion

A court in Tianjin has sentenced prominent human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang to 4 1/2 years in prison for subversion of state power. The 42-year-old went missing in 2015 amid a crackdown on activists and lawyers.
Human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang has been handed a 4 1/2 year jail term for state subversion by a court in northern China.
The No. 2 Intermediate People's Court in the city of Tianjin announced the verdict on its website on Monday. It said Wang's political rights would also be withheld for five years.
Wang, 42, is known for defending political activists as well as victims of government land seizures and police torture.
He initially disappeared in August 2015 when authorities rounded up more than 200 lawyers and activists who frequently took on the Communist authorities in what is now known as the "709 crackdown," for the date, July 9, on which the majority of them were taken.
Doriane Lau, China researcher with rights group Amnesty International, called the verdict "a gross injustice."
"It's outrageous that Wang Quanzhang is being punished for peacefully standing up for human rights in China," she wrote on Twitter.
Read more: Chinese human rights lawyers remain defiant despite crackdown
Legal limbo
Wang was in legal limbo for months before being charged with subverting state power in January 2016. He then spent three years in indefinite detention without access to his family or lawyers of his choosing before his trial got underway in late 2018.
The hearing took place behind closed doors "due to the state secrets involved," the court said. Rights groups called the trial a sham.
Wang's wife, Li Wenzu, was placed under de facto house arrest ahead of the trial to prevent her from attending. She has vocally protested her husband's detention.
In December, Li and three supporters shaved their heads and attempted to lodge a petition criticizing Wang's treatment with China's Supreme Court. She alleged that judges in his trial had unlawfully delayed proceedings and barred her from appointing a lawyer.
nm/cmk (Reuters, AFP)
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.
Wang Quanzhang is accused of "subverting state power," for representing victims of government land seizures. The hearing ended without a verdict being announced. (26.12.2018)
After years of living under house arrest, Liu Xia, the widow of late Chinese Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo, was finally set free by the Chinese government. She has now left China, leaving behind a painful history. (10.07.2018)
Two years after China's unprecedented crackdown on human rights lawyers, criticism abounds that authorities appear resolute and relentless in their efforts to suppress civil society. But activists say they won't give up. (10.07.2017)
Rights lawyer Yu Wensheng has been detained by Chinese authorities, hours after circulating a letter calling for constitutional reforms. His wife told DW she had no idea what charges he faced or where he'd been taken. (19.01.2018)
Prominent legal activist Yu Wensheng has been charged with "inciting subversion of state power," according to his lawyer. Yu was detained at his apartment two weeks ago after calling for democratic reforms in China. (29.01.2018)