  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil election
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Medical worker takes swab samples on residents during a door-to-door Covid-19 screening in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan province
Residents in the Zhengzhou industrial zone will have to be tested every dayImage: Yu Hongen/Avalon/Photoshot/picture alliance
BusinessChina

China locks down area around iPhone factory

13 minutes ago

A coronavirus outbreak has prompted authorities to lock down the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, which houses the world's largest iPhone factory.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Iwju

Chinese authorities sealed off an industrial park in the central city of Zhengzhou on Wednesday after workers fled the facility to avoid coronavirus restrictions. The area is home to the world's largest iPhone factory.

Officials from the Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone in Henan province said all people except COVID-prevention volunteers and essential workers "must not leave their residences except to receive COVID tests and emergency medical treatment."

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn,  which owns the massive iPhone manufacturing plant inside the zone, told staff this week it would quadruple their bonuses if they remained at the factory after scores of workers fled.

People with bags leave Foxconn compound in China's Henan Province
Thousands of Foxconn employees have fled to avoid COVID curbsImage: Hangpai Xingyang via AP/picture alliance

The local government said the industrial area's residents would have to undergo coronavirus testing every day, warning that it would "resolutely crack down on all kinds of violations."

China has persisted with its zero-COVID strategy to reduce emerging outbreaks, despite severe criticism and disruptions to trade and business. 

Foxconn workers fled on foot

Since mid-October, Foxconn has been grappling with a coronavirus outbreak at its iPhone manufacturing facility, where some 200,000 people are employed. Workers there have been locked in to stop the virus from spreading further.  

Last week, images were circulated showing people breaking out of the Foxconn plant. Employees shared experiences online about poor conditions and having to flee the factory on foot to avoid COVID transport restrictions, AFP news agency reported.

A source cited by Reuters said production at the iPhone factory could drop by 30% in November and that the company was working to boost production at other plants to reduce the impact.

COVID outbreaks across China have led to tightening restrictions in many cities, adversely affecting the economy.

Data released on Monday showed that Chinese factory activity unexpectedly fell in October, dragged down by low global demand and strict domestic curbs. Production, travel and shipping have been affected. 

China's zero COVID policy fatiguing people

tg/nm  (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

People with suitcases and bags are seen leaving from a Foxconn compound on a still taken form video footage

China: Foxconn employees flee amid COVID outbreak

China: Foxconn employees flee amid COVID outbreak

Employees at the world's largest iPhone factory in central China have fled after a string of COVID outbreaks. Elsewhere in China, visitors were trapped at the Disney Resort in Shanghai.
HealthOctober 31, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Benjamin Netanyahu appears at a campaign rally

Israel election: Exit polls put Netanyahu's party ahead

Politics13 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Hundreds of angry protesters massed in the Congolese town of Goma, close to the border with Rwanda.

DRC police fire tear gas at anti-Rwanda protesters

DRC police fire tear gas at anti-Rwanda protesters

Conflicts21 hours ago01:48 min
More from Africa

Asia

Nepali migrant workers at a construction site in Qatar

Why Nepal sends so many migrant workers to the Middle East

Why Nepal sends so many migrant workers to the Middle East

Society18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Markus Söder and Friedrich Merz holding up their joint hands in a victory pose on stage

German conservatives find new strength in post-Merkel times

German conservatives find new strength in post-Merkel times

Politics19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Prag | Schokolade mit Hanf

Czech Republic on the way to legalizing cannabis

Czech Republic on the way to legalizing cannabis

Politics46 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A relief from a grave

Old testament battles confirmed in new study

Old testament battles confirmed in new study

ScienceOctober 31, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

DW Made in Germany | Latinos

Minority voters and the midterms in Nevada

Minority voters and the midterms in Nevada

Politics16 hours ago06:49 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brasilien Lula gewinnt die Wahl knapp

Brazil election: A chance for a new start under Lula?

Brazil election: A chance for a new start under Lula?

BusinessOctober 31, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage