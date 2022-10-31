  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil election
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
People with suitcases and bags are seen leaving from a Foxconn compound on a still taken form video footage
Videos said to show crowds of workers fleeing the Foxconn factory have been circulating onlineImage: Hangpai Xingyang/AP/picture alliance
HealthChina

China: Foxconn employees flee amid COVID outbreak

47 minutes ago

Employees at the world's largest iPhone factory in central China have fled after a string of COVID outbreaks. Elsewhere in China, visitors were trapped at the Disney Resort in Shanghai.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ItuK

Workers at the world's largest iPhone factory in central China have been leaving their workplace in their droves following multiple COVID outbreaks which prompted complaints of unsafe working conditions.

Employees started leaving the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou after some fell ill in mid-October and received no treatment, according to an employee who spoke to the AP news agency on condition of anonymity.

"There are still people getting infected at the assembly lines, and they are still worried about going to work," the employee said on Monday by phone from Zhengzhou.

Footage circulating on social media over the weekend appeared to show workers fleeing the Foxconn's campus in Zhengzhou and returning to their hometowns on foot, in a bid to avoid COVID-19 travel restrictions.

In one of the videos, people are seen hoisting suitcases as they climb up a hillside, while another shows people sitting around with their luggage by the side of a road as a person in protective clothing sprays what appears to be disinfectant at them.

In a statement on Monday, Foxconn rejected rumors that 20,000 staff had been diagnosed with COVID and said the numbers were false.

While most other parts of the world are attempting to minimize COVID-related restrictions, China is committed to maintaining its zero-COVID policy, with authorities implementing snap lockdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines in an effort to quell outbreaks.

Visitors stranded at Disneyland Shanghai

The Disney Resort in Shanghai, for instance, abruptly shut its doors on Monday as Chinese authorities quickly imposed a lockdown, trapping guests on the premises.

Visitors to the Disney Resort in China's biggest city are not allowed to leave "until on-site testing returns a negative result", the city government said in an online notice on Monday.

People who had visited the park since Thursday must obtain three negative test results over three successive days and "avoid participating in group activities," the statement added.

China's zero COVID policy fatiguing people

Monday's development came after Disney said it was "temporarily closing with immediate effect... in accordance with disease control requirements."

The 390-hectare (960-acre) theme park and resort includes Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park. The resort had previously said that it was operating at reduced capacity due to restrictions.

"We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations," Disney said. 

jsi/dj (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

People ride scooters at an intersection near a bridge where social media videos earlier appeared to show smoke and protest banners in Beijing

China: Banner in Beijing shows rare protest against Xi

China: Banner in Beijing shows rare protest against Xi

A banner was unfurled on Sitong Bridge brandishing the words: "We need food, not COVID tests. We want freedom, not lockdowns." Censors quickly removed references to the protest on social media.
PoliticsOctober 13, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A group of people at an election rally holding posters and flags

Israel: Far right could prove key in election

Politics3 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Anti-Rwandan protesters fist bump with soldiers as they march in Goma

Tensions grow between DRC and Rwanda as rebels gain ground

Tensions grow between DRC and Rwanda as rebels gain ground

Terrorism3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A security camera image of a densely packed street

S. Korea: Survivors recall deadly Halloween crowd crush

S. Korea: Survivors recall deadly Halloween crowd crush

Catastrophe7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Thomas Müller, Niclas Füllkrug and Phillip Tietz

World Cup: Which strikers does Germany need in Qatar?

World Cup: Which strikers does Germany need in Qatar?

Soccer6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Large advertising poster outrdoors showing a soldier, fmales in the background, and the letter "z"

Ukraine war: The wives left behind by Russian deserters

Ukraine war: The wives left behind by Russian deserters

Conflicts14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Lebanon's outgoing head of state, Michel Aoun,

Lebanon political crisis deepens as president leaves office

Lebanon political crisis deepens as president leaves office

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden arrives to vote early in the midterm elections

Biden casts early vote in US midterm elections

Biden casts early vote in US midterm elections

PoliticsOctober 30, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Brasilien Lula gewinnt die Wahl knapp

Brazil election: A chance for a new start under Lula?

Brazil election: A chance for a new start under Lula?

Business8 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage