China: Dozens dead as car rams crowd in Zhuhai

Police say at least 35 people were killed and dozens more are injured after a vehicle struck pedestrians.

Police in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai on Tuesday said that at least 35 people died and another 43 were injured when a driver rammed his car into a group of people exercising outside a sports center.

Authorities said it was not immediately clear if the incident was an accident, but the 62-year-old driver has been detained.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that all local authorities had been mobilized to protect and rescue affected residents.

This week, Zhuhai is hosting the annual Airshow China, where China and its allies show off their latest civilian and military aircraft innovations. Top Russian officials, amongst other international guests, are expected to attend.

