In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, honor guard members stand near a giant portrait of late former Chinese President Jiang Zemin during a formal memorial held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022
Students in Hong Kong also observed silence in honor of the former leader during school assembliesImage: CCTV/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsChina

China bids farewell to influential ex-leader Jiang Zemin

8 minutes ago

China's Communist Party leaders and military elite paid their respects to former leader Jiang Zemin, who is credited with having propelled China on to the world stage after 1989. Jiang died as new protests took hold.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KWtS

China bid farewell to former leader Jiang Zemin with a state memorial service on Monday.

Jiang was president for a decade, from 1993, and led the ruling Communist Party for 13 years from 1989 until 2002.

Jiang, who died on November 30 from leukemia and multiple organ failures, was 96.

His death came amid political protests in major cities on mainly China, a rarity outside of Hong Kong since the Tianamen Square massacre of 1989 that marked the start of his period in power. 

In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, attendees bow during a formal memorial for the late former Chinese President Jiang Zemin held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Words at top reads
Mourners observe silence during the state memorial serviceImage: CCTV/AP/picture alliance

President Xi hails Jiang Zemin's leadership

President Xi Jinping delivered the eulogy in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, hailing Jiang's decisive leadership during political turmoil, a tacit reference to the 1989 massacre.

Xi said at the memorial service that Jiang led the Communist Party through ups and downs.

"Comrade Jiang Zemin emphasized that our party is leading the people in a great struggle to build socialist modernization, and inevitably will encounter many complex situations," Xi said.

"The severe situation at home and abroad and the confrontation and struggle between different social systems and different ideological systems often test every member of our party," he added.

Jiang is credited with having led China through a period of economic growth, ushering in a period of rapid industrialization that propelled the country on to the world stage.

Chinese President Xi Jinping leads other officials to bow during a formal memorial for the late former Chinese President Jiang Zemin held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
President Xi hailed "Comrade Jiang's" decisive leadership Image: CCTV/AP/picture alliance

State ceremony in divided times

China's political and military elite were also present at the state memorial service, with everyone having observed three minutes of silence to honor the former leader at the state ceremony.

On Monday, state broadcaster CCTV showed Xi, his predecessor Hu Jintao and others bowing before Jiang's body covered in a party flag at a military hospital in Beijing. They paid their respects in a smaller ceremony at the hospital before the state memorial service Tuesday.

China's top ruling elite paid their respects to the former leader at a smaller ceremony on December 5
China's top ruling elite paid their respects to the former leader at a smaller ceremony on December 5Image: Li Xueren/Xinhua/REUTERS

The former president's body was later taken to Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing, where many senior Chinese leaders are buried. Crowds stood silently as his coffin was driven amid high security.

Often regarded as the leader who integrated China with the international order following the bloody 1989 crackdown, Jiang oversaw the handover of Hong Kong from British rule in 1997 and Beijing's entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001.

The party obituary declared Jiang as "a great proletarian revolutionary" and "long-tested Communist fighter." 

rm/msh (Reuters, AP)

