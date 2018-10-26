 China: 39 children and staff injured in knife attack on primary school | News | DW | 04.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China: 39 children and staff injured in knife attack on primary school

Dozens of children and several staff members were wounded in a knife attack at a primary school in south China. The alleged attacker was reportedly a man who worked at the school.

Archive image: An ambulance at the Beijing Chaoyang An'yuan Hospital affiliated to Capital Medical University

At least 37 students and two adults were injured in a knife attack at a primary school on Thursday, state media reported.

The attack took place at a school in the city of Suzhou in the Guangxi autonomous region, according to reports on Twitter from the Global Times newspaper.

Local authorities later confirmed the attack, saying it occurred around the time when the students would normally arrive for class.

"37 students suffered mild injuries and two adults suffered more severe injuries. All of them were sent to a hospital for treatment, and none of their lives are in danger," the local government said.

Chinese news portal The Paper identified the suspected attacker as a 50-year-old man who works as a security guard at the school, DPA news agency reported.

Police have taken him into custody. 

The school’s principal and another security guard were among the injured, The Paper said. 

Video footage posted on social media showed children with bandages walking or being carried out of a health center, where a crowd had gathered outside.

Stabbings at schools in China tend to be blamed on mentally ill individuals who are frustrated with society.

Due to strict gun control laws in China, many of these attacks are carried out with knives or home-made explosive devices. 

In the aftermath of a spate of deadly school attacks in 2010, China moved to upgrade security at schools by installing gates and hiring security guards.

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

China knife attack leaves kindergarten children injured

A woman in China slashed kindergarten students with a knife as they returned to their classroom after morning exercises. China has experienced a number of knife attacks on children in recent years. (26.10.2018)  

China: Knife attacker kills 7 children, wounds 12

Local officials say the deadly attack took place at a middle school in northern China. The east Asian country has suffered from multiple knife rampages against school children in recent years. (27.04.2018)  

China school knife attack leaves at least three dead

A man has killed at least three people after stabbing eight children and one teacher at a primary school in eastern China. The man is said to have jumped to his death from a fourth-floor window after the attack. (01.09.2014)  

Several hurt as man hurls explosives at Shanghai airport

A man threw a home-made explosive in the Pudong International Airport terminal building, which left five people injured. The assailant is now in a critical condition after slashing his neck with a knife. (12.06.2016)  

Man targets children in China stabbing rampage

A man has stabbed at least 11 children after "sneaking into" a kindergarten in southern China, according to the Chinese media. The police arrested the 41-year-old alleged attacker, but his motives remained unclear. (04.01.2017)  

Man fatally stabs four children in China

Police in China are searching for a man who stabbed four school children to death in the southern Guangxi Province. It's the latest in a string of violent knife attacks on children in the country in recent years. (26.09.2014)  

Related content

Symbolbild Krimi Mord Messer Blut

China knife attack leaves kindergarten children injured 26.10.2018

A woman in China slashed kindergarten students with a knife as they returned to their classroom after morning exercises. China has experienced a number of knife attacks on children in recent years.

China Messerangriff Grundschule in Peking

Children injured in Beijing primary school attack in China 08.01.2019

The Xicheng district government reports that 20 schoolchildren were wounded and taken to hospital in Beijing. Authorities say the attacker was armed with a hammer.

Fußball Asian cup Thailand v Indien

India defender Sandesh Jhingan: 'We die for each other on the field' 09.01.2019

The 2019 Asian Cup could be an historic milestone for Indian football. After years in the international wilderness, defender Sandesh Jhingan believes the time has finally come for the Blue Tigers.

Advertisement