Chile: Santiago takes measures against climate change
Tim Schauenberg
December 15, 2023
Heat, drought, erosion and landslides: the effects of climate change on the Cerro Renca on the outskirts of Santiago are unmistakable. A tree planting project aims to lower temperatures, secure the ground and raise awareness of environmental issues.