  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
European Union (EU)
Israel at war
Ukraine
Nature and EnvironmentChile

Chile: Santiago takes measures against climate change

Tim Schauenberg
December 15, 2023

Heat, drought, erosion and landslides: the effects of climate change on the Cerro Renca on the outskirts of Santiago are unmistakable. A tree planting project aims to lower temperatures, secure the ground and raise awareness of environmental issues.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Zuvr
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Latin America

More on Nature and Environment from Latin America

Global Ideas | Mexiko | Wiederansiedlung Wölfe

Mexico: The return of 'los lobos'

In Chihuahua, the Mexican gray wolf has been brought back from the brink of extinction.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 23, 202107:23 min
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

A firefighter extinguishes the fire in a burning car in a parking lot

Fact check: Myths about electric vehicles busted

Some people still hesitate to buy electric cars. We take a look at the five most popular myths about EVs.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 4, 202308:21 min
A hand holds a sieve filled with microplastic particles taken from the ocean

Can the problem of plastic pollution ever be solved?

Microplastic particles are a threat to the environment and human health. The problem: nobody can agree on a solution.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 18, 202302:40 min
Kenyan workers pick plastic waste in a river in Nairobi

How African nations are combating plastic pollution crisis

Some African nations are already spearheading efforts for a plastic-free continent as a UN treaty stalls.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 16, 202301:28 min
Show more