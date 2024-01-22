Brazil's footwear industry strides toward sustainability

Nature and EnvironmentBrazil's footwear industry strides toward sustainabilityTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentMarina Oliveto 01/22/2024January 22, 2024The Brazilian footwear sector produces around 800 million pairs a year and has a significant carbon footprint. It's aiming to become more sustainable: The first step is ditching leather made from animal hides and switching to vegan materials. https://p.dw.com/p/4bK2QAdvertisement