Brazil's footwear industry strides toward sustainability

Marina Oliveto
January 22, 2024

The Brazilian footwear sector produces around 800 million pairs a year and has a significant carbon footprint. It's aiming to become more sustainable: The first step is ditching leather made from animal hides and switching to vegan materials.

