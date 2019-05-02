 Chelsea Manning freed from jail on contempt charge – for now | News | DW | 10.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Chelsea Manning freed from jail on contempt charge – for now

Former US military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning has been released from a Virginia jail where she was being held for refusing to testify before a grand jury. However, her freedom looks likely to be short-lived.

Chelsea Manning (Getty Images/J. Taylor)

Chelsea Manning was released on Thursday from a Virginia prison where had been jailed for refusing to testify, two months after being taken into federal custody.

However, the former whistleblower's freedom looked likely to be brief. At the same time she was released, Manning was subpoenaed to appear before another grand jury next week.

"Today marked the expiration of the term of the grand jury, and so, after 62 days of confinement, Chelsea was released from the Alexandria Detention Center," Manning's lawyers said in a statement. 

"Chelsea will continue to refuse to answer questions," the statement said.

The US government has accused WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange of conspiring with Manning to leak a trove of information to WikiLeaks in 2010, including State Department cables and military videos.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in a police escort (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/R. Pinney)

Assange is currently serving a 50-week jail term for skipping bail in the UK

US prosecutors are seeking the extradition of Assange from the UK, where he is serving a 50-week jail term for skipping bail, to face charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.

No participation in 'secret process'

Although it's unclear why federal prosecutors want her to appear, Manning's representatives say she was questioned over the release of information from that time.

Manning claims that grand juries – the proceedings of which are kept secret – can be abused to unfairly compel testimony with little transparency.

Read more: WikiLeaks and Julian Assange: The never-ending story

In a statement at the time she was taken into custody, Manning said she "will not participate in a secret process that I morally object to, particularly one that has been historically used to entrap and persecute activists for protected political speech."

Manning was court-martialed and convicted of espionage in 2013, being subsequently sentenced to 35 years in prison.

She was released in 2017, when former President Barack Obama commuted the final 28 years of her sentence.

rc/sms (dpa, Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
 

DW recommends

Julian Assange should be extradited to Sweden: British MPs

More than 70 lawmakers have urged the UK government to ensure the Wikileaks founder faces Swedish justice if a rape inquiry is reopened there. The Australian is also wanted in the US over a leak of government secrets. (13.04.2019)  

'Strange disappearance' of WikiLeaks consultant in Norway

WikiLeaks has raised concern after Arjen Kamphuis, an associate of founder Julian Assange, went missing in Norway. The cybersecurity expert was last seen in northern Norway on August 20. (02.09.2018)  

Chelsea Manning arrested over refusal to testify in WikiLeaks case

Chelsea Manning has been jailed for refusing to testify to a grand jury in an investigation involving WikiLeaks. The former US military analyst said she had already answered the questions during her 2013 court-martial. (08.03.2019)  

Julian Assange vows to fight extradition to United States

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has told a London court he will not "surrender." Currently jailed for skipping bail, he is wanted in the US on conspiracy charges related to a massive security breach at the Pentagon. (02.05.2019)  

WikiLeaks and Julian Assange: The never-ending story

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange first grabbed headlines by leaking US military secrets in 2010 and has remained the center of a global controversy ever since. DW brings you a look at what led up to his dramatic arrest. (13.04.2019)  

Whistleblower Chelsea Manning walks free from prison

The ex-US army intel analyst Chelsea Manning was released on Wednesday. Sent to prison for leaking classified documents on the Iraq War to WikiLeaks, Manning was granted clemency by President Barack Obama. (17.05.2017)  

UK court sentences Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison

A court in London has sentenced WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison for breach of bail. Assange, who spent years holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy, also faces possible extradition to the US. (01.05.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Großbritannien WikiLeaks Assange

Julian Assange vows to fight extradition to United States 02.05.2019

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has told a London court he will not "surrender." Currently jailed for skipping bail, he is wanted in the US on conspiracy charges related to a massive security breach at the Pentagon.

Proteste in Ecuador

Julian Assange faces extradition hearing as Berlin stays quiet 01.05.2019

The WikiLeaks founder is appearing in court for jumping his UK bail and in relation to possible extradition to the US. This has raised alarm, but doesn't seem to concern the German government.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  