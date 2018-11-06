Champions League: Schalke take big step towards knockouts

It hasn't been an easy season for Domenico Tedesco at Schalke, but in their latest European game both he and his team showed that things are improving. The result leaves Schalke close to the knockout rounds.
Schalke 2-0 Galatasaray
(Burgstaller 4', Uth 57')
Schalke's quiet resurgance continued with a strong win at home against the side they drew a blank with away from home last time out in the Champions League. With two games left in the group stage, the result puts them in a strong position to reach the knockout rounds.
Schalke got off to a flyer. Guido Burgstaller, returning to the starting line-up, took advantage of an early mistake by Fernando Muslera to give the home side the lead. The Galatasaray keeper couldn't hold on to the ball near the left-hand side of his box, Burgstaller did enough to win it and then kept his head to find the empty net from a tricky angle.
Ralf Fährmann was back in the squad, but Alexander Nübel kept his spot as starting keeper and made a good save to keep Schalke ahead when he denied Henry Onyekuru.
Amine Harit blazed over the in the box and Alessandro Schöpf couldn't finish a counterattack as Schalke pressed for a second their strong start warranted. The game remained end-to-end though, and Garry Rodrigues fired wide for the visitors after getting behind Schalke's defense.
Sebastian Rudy clipped the post and Muslera made a strong, diving save to deny Burgstaller a second as Domenico Tedesco's side finished the half unfortunate to lead by just one.
Just before the hour mark, Schalke finally did get a second when Mark Uth finished off another strong counterattack. Daniel Caligiuri sent through Burgstaller with a brilliant delivery and the striker spotted Uth, who controlled the ball in the box before lashing home.
Schalke could have added a third, but in the end it mattered not. Schalke got the win and delivered a performance to boot.
