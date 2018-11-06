Champions League: Atletico Madrid exact disciplined revenge on Dortmund

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

(Saul 33', Griezmann 80')

Dortmund's undefeated run came to an abrupt end in their 16th game of the season as Atletico Madrid brushed them aside impressively. Fans in Madrid would surely have settled for little less than revenge after the game in Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid duly delivered.

The performance bore so many of Diego Simeone's hallmarks that you might have been forgiven for thinking the Argentine had rolled back the years and played in holding midfield himself. Atletico pressed with zeal, even deep into the second half when leading, and tackled with ferocity at times. In attack, they were direct and effective: while Dortmund controlled the ball, the hosts created the chances.

Saul's first-half goal was the best of a string of chances, and just one of several created by veteran left back Filipe Luis. Griezmann put the game to bed in typically languid style, prodding a low shot past the excellent Roman Bürki to finish Dortmund off.

The result changes little in Group A. Dortmund and Madrid appear to be in a straight shootout for top spot, now both on 9 points after four games. Club Brugge, who knocked Monaco out with a 4-0 win, trail both of them by 5 points, and must be considered extreme long shots for the last 16 at this stage.

Dortmund tasted defeat for the first time this season

As it happened...

FULL TIME. Atletico shut Dortmund down. Diego Simeone pumps his fist in a satisfied manner as the final whistle blows. Dortmund didn't manage to test Jan Oblak all night, though Guerreiro probably should have netted seconds after coming off the bench.

90+2' Late booking for Akanji for a clumsy tackle on Gelson.

90' A late Dortmund corner offers a chance at consolation. Guerreiro's delivery is dealt with at the near post though. BVB now have another corner from the other flank.

86' With that strike, Griezmann becomes the first Atletico player ever to score 20 goals in either the Champions League or its effective forerunner, the European Cup.

80' Textbook counter attack. Atletico get from the edge of their box to Dortmund's using four players and three passes. Griezmann's languid left-footed finish under pressure from Toprak is a reminder that the hosts have the best attacker on the pitch tonight.

80' GOAL! Antoine Griezmann makes it two, and probably not before time.

77' Sub Dortmund: Jacob Bruun Larsen comes on for Sancho on the wing.

74' Bang goes our theory! Götze replaces lone striker Paco Alcacer instead. So presumably either Götze or Reus will lead the line now.

71' Mario Götze's warming up on the bench. He could in theory replace any of the remaining starters in midfield.

65' Guerreiro, so close! There was Dortmund's second shot, substitute Guerreiro arriving to head an Alcacer cross just over the bar from only a few meters out.

64' *Nearly* a chance for Dortmund there. Jadon Sancho's lofted cross almost finds Marco Reus in front of goal. Still not enough for a second shot of the night for BVB.

61' Correa released down the right, almost one-on-one with Bürki. He gets his shot past the Swiss keeper, but prods the ball into the near post side netting.

59' Sub Dortmund: Raphael Guerreiro replaces Pulisic.

55' Some stats for those of you who graduated from the "possession is overrated" school of soccer: Dortmund have 65 percent possession at this stage, and 88 percent pass accuracy to Atletico's paltry 72 percent. However, Atletico have carved out 12 shots — seven of them on target — versus Dortmund's single strike, which was blocked.

53' Rodrigo lashes one over the bar from range. The second period has begun as the first concluded, with Dortmund's area under siege.

52' Saul, who's had a busy night going forward, tries a low cross from the left, but Ömer Toprak is able to put it behind for a corner.

46' The second half begins. Dortmund trail, but will probably be relieved it's just the one at this stage.

HT analysis: Niko Kovac, take note. Atletico have delivered a masterclass in how to bind Dortmund's hands in the first 45 minutes. Incisive and inventive going forward, fueled in no small part by Griezmann's movement and guile, Atletico have also been fierce and watertight in defense. A trademark Diego Simeone cocktail of discipline and a few tough fouls to send the requisite message and gee up the crowd. Interestingly, Axel Witsel had a chance to stop Atletico's goal in its tracks with a cynical foul during the build-up, but turned it down. It's hard to imagine an Atleti midfielder making the same call in a similar situation.

HALF TIME.

45+1' Twinkle toes stuff from Hakimi out wide, weaving his way past three defenders to make a shot for himself. It's deflected behind for a corner.

43' Griezmann picks the lock on the right flank and a loose ball bobbles towards Saul in the box. His shot was impeded, the ref waves away calls for a penalty, and the replays suggest a good call on his part.

41' So close for Saul, arriving unmarked from — you guessed it — the left flank. He pulled his shot across face of goal. Best chance at 2-0 Atletico have made so far.

39' Griezmann picks out Filipe Luis, all alone out left once again. He gets a shot off despite pressure from Piszczek and forces Bürki to palm it away.

33' A small sea of space opened up for Filipe Luis, arriving on the overlap out left, during an Atletico attack. The full back was fed through, and his cutback picked out Spaniard Saul in the area. His left-footer took a deflection on its way past Bürki. The swift bee sting of a goal was more than a little reminiscent of Dortmund at their best under Favre.

33' GOAL! Atletico 1-0 Dortmund. Saul the scorer.

28' Diego Simeone clearly understands the "fool me once" saying better than former US President George W. Bush. His side look like they're trying to make amends in front of the home crowd, not least by shutting the visitors down. Atletico have kept up a furious pace in the opening half hour, but most notably have their half of the pitch in complete lockdown whenever Dortmund seek to attack.

21' Axel Witsel is down and holding his back after going over the top of Koke trying to win a header and landing heavily. He's back on his feet and seems to be moving alright.

17' Dortmund's best attack of the night breaks down when Marco Reus scuffs his shot with a move straight out of the Charlie Chaplin football playbook.

13' Correa breaks through on the left flank and fires a low shot into Bürki's arms. Moments earlier, the offside flag halted what might have been an excellent chance for Griezmann, created down the same channel.

6' Correa is booked for a fairly needless chop on Hakimi. He'll have to take care for 85 long minutes now. The Moroccan's exceptional performance in the first leg might play a role in him being the victim of two early fouls, as BVB brainbox Stefan Buczko observes:

5' Really lively start from the hosts. Lucien Favre furiously scribbling notes already on the sideline as Atletico pin Dortmund back in their half. High early tempo, Griezmann finding the channels and pressuring Dortmund's full backs.

1' Juanfran pulls back Hakimi — who's playing on the left this evening with Piszczek out right — for the first notable action of the game. Just a free kick, no yellow.

KICK OFF!

— All-attacking captains tonight. Griezmann wears the armband in the injured Godin's stead, Marco Reus skippers BVB.

— The players are stepping out into the arena ready for that oh-so-familiar piece of not-quite-opera. "The Chaaaaaam-pions!"

— Spain is not a happy hunting ground for BVB. The black and yellows have won just one of their 14 visits to Spain in Europe. But that lone victory did come against Atletico, in the 1996-97 season; Stefan Reuter scored the only goal of that game.

— An update from the earlier group stage game, Club Brugge lead AS Monaco 4-0 as Thierry Henry continues to seek his first win as coach of his first ever club. Monaco are eliminated but for a minor miracle at this stage, Brugge move up to 4 points after four games, still in theoretical striking distance against Atletico (6 points from three games) and Dortmund (all 9 available points).

— There's an hour until kickoff, and the team news is in. Dortmund field an attacking 4-2-3-1, making space for Christian Pulisic, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho and Paco Alcacer going forward. Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney play deeper in midfield. Tonight could be a tough test for Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi at full-back, not to mention a game his bosses at the Bernabeu are most likely watching intently.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, play Diego Simeone's beloved 4-4-2, with Griezmann and Kalinic leading the line. Jan Oblak and his experienced back four will be determined not to ship another flurry of goals this evening on home turf.

— Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, both sides' fourth Champions League group stage game. Atletico will be out for blood after suffering a 4-0 defeat in Dortmund two weeks ago. A win would also restore parity at the top of the group for the Spanish side. That said, both Dortmund and Atletico seem assured of a last 16 berth given the way Brugge and Monaco have fared thus far: the real fight is for top spot in Group A.