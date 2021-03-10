Champions League: RB Leipzig out as Liverpool end comeback hopes

Liverpool 2-0 (4-0 agg.) RB Leipzig, Puskas Arena

(Salah 70', Mane 74')

Liverpool took 70 minutes to decide a game they always looked like winning.

After an hour of football that was predominantly about good saves and poor composure, a frustrated Mohamed Salah sent a low shot in at the near corner and then Sadio Mane converted a superb cross by substitute Divock Origi.

While Julian Nagelsmann's tactical approach was designed to keep his team versatile, this was a night when RB Leipzig did not look up for the contest. Other than Alexander Sorloth's header off the bar in the second half, Nagelsmann's side failed to put enough pressure on Liverpool's goal. Initially boosted by the aggregate lead, Jürgen Klopp's team looked comfortable just letting the game unfold.

That left the match in an odd space, like many in the current era. In an empty, neutral venue players ran up and down the field chasing the ball and each other trying to make something happen. Coaches and players voices were heard, but there were times when it was so quiet the shutter of cameras was audible. Clearly both sides were trying, and yet there were long stretches when the mental fatigue of playing game after game seemed to hang in the air.

In the end it felt a lot like a game that just happened. Both sides had chances, Liverpool had more and, eventually, took two of them to deservedly progress to the quarterfinals. Perhaps in this era of unrelenting football, drawing genuine conclusions is just harder.

That won't stop them coming though — the much-needed boost Liverpool and Klopp will get from a win and a performance that showed them at their best, and that perhaps for an RB Leipzig side that still believes it can win the Bundesliga this wasn't the worst result.

Those who watched this game though, may just feel like it was job done for Liverpool.