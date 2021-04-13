Champions League live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City — buildup

Borussia Dortmund (1) vs. (2) Manchester City

Champions League quarterfinal second leg

Westfalenstadion, Dortmund

Kickoff: 21:00 CEST - follow the action live here on DW

Old boy out to attack

While there's plenty of attention on Erling Haaland, with rumors of a move to City persisting, a Dortmund old boy has been a revelation in sky blue this term. Ilkay Gündogan has scored more Premier League goals this season (12) than he did in five Bundesliga seasons with BVB. He expects his team to attack.

"Defending a result does not fit the way we play as players and as a team," Gündogan said in Tuesday's pregame press conference. "We should go out to win the game. That’s what we are used to and that's how we will handle the game in Germany, the same as we did here."

Given the imminent return of a limited number of spectators to selected games in England, Gündogan was also asked about the absence of fans at Wednesday's game.

"Going to Dortmund and knowing there is no crowd, it feels like it is a disadvantage for Dortmund," he answered. "I played there for five years, I know how loud it can be in that stadium. It was the same at our stadium last week. There is something missing in football at the moment."

A glimmer of hope

Fifth in the Bundesliga vs. Premier League champions-elect, one of the most successful coaches in the game vs. a rookie, young talent vs. superstars. This one looked like a mismatch but Dortmund were unfortunate not to come away from Manchester with more than they did.

Though, Phil Foden's late strike and Jude Bellingham's controversially disallowed goal means they trail on aggregate, Edin Terzic's side have a crucial away goal and, according to their interim coach, plenty of faith.

"The belief here is great, but that alone will not be enough. We have shown that we can hold out against top teams. It will be a brutally difficult task, we have to work hard and be courageous tomorrow."