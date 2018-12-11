Champions League Live: Ajax host Bayern Munich

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Ajax 0-1 Bayern Munich

(Lewandowski 13')

45' After that furious start, the game has slowed a bit, somewhat inevitably. Ajax try to force something, but Ziyech's corner comes to nothing, as does his long-range effort. That looks like that'll be it for the half...

38' Ajax want a handball on the edge of the box, referee Clement Turpin (what a name) says no. Looks a little closer to Rafinha's shoulder on second viewing, so good call. Bayern trying to spread the play around, but Ajax well positioned. Not easy. The air is coming out of this one, slightly.

Update: Over in Manchester, Hoffenheim have taken the lead thanks to an Andrej Kramaric penalty but with Shakhtar winning against Lyon the result would be in vain for Julian Nagelsmann's men.

33' Might be wrong, but it feels like there's going to be a red card in this one. Feels like there's something extra in them. Ajax continue to control the game, but Bayern still ready to pounce.

28' CHANCE! That should be 2-0. Müller breaks forward, Bayern are 5-on-3. He plays it to Gnabry wide right, who passes it to Lewandowski to tap in but Onana's head is in the perfect spot to keep the Pole's shot out. Kimmich hammers the rebound into the Amsterdam atmosphere, but was clattered by de Ligt in the process. Kimmich isn't happy and gets a yellow for his protests.

26' CHANCE! Great cross from the right by Neres, and van de Beek gets there first but his header is straight at Neuer. Can't help but feel there are more goals in this one...

24' Ajax's pressing is impressive, but it of course begs the question: how long can they keep it up? Goretzka hasn't played well so far, which is a problem for a Bayern midfield that also includes Kimmich. Ribery does it all down the left, but his shot is also comfortable for Onana. A really good game here.

19' CHANCE! Tadic does brilliantly in the box, and then works it around so that he can lay it off for Blind. His shot looks destined for the net, but it's blocked. The same is true of the rebound. Blind tries to get the ball back in, but is shoved to the ground by Boateng. A penalty? Not sure, but quite a strong shove from the defender. Corner comes to nothing, but it feels like Ajax are back in it now.

18' Ajax doing that thing where they try to find their feet again, but not easy against Bayern. Ziyech fires a long-range effort, but Neuer saves comfortably. Ajax come again, but Süle gets a foot in at the key moment.

13' GOAL! 1-0 Bayern Munich (Lewandowski) But not far enough! Gnabry, who started the attack, ends up with the ball after Ajax just hacked it clear and the 23-year-old sends a great ball through Ajax's defense to put Lewandowski through. He makes no mistake and that is how you quieten your hosts. Just like that, Bayern are ahead.

12' CHANCE! Ajax still threading the ball through the line superbly, but there's Gnabry again! The forward sprints forward with the ball but shoots perhaps a tad early. Onana makes a good save, but the corner is cleared...

10' One of those sloppy passes falls to Gnabry, he bursts forward into the box on the right hand side, but chooses to shoot rather than pass and that proves an error. Lewandowski was screaming for it in the middle.

8' A really good pace to this one. Ajax on the front foot, but Bayern look ready to pounce on the break. The home side with more of the ball so far, but both with the occasional sloppy pass.

4' Bayern get their first sniff at goal. Müller works hard to get space after a long ball, finds Lewandowski but his shot isn't hit cleanly and goes wide. The Pole is looking to add to his tally of six goals so far in this competition.

3' CHANCE! A lovely Ajax move gets them into the box. Neres has the presence of mind to lay it back to van de Beek after the midfielder originally laid it in his path, but van de Beek's shot is weak and easy for Neuer. Really flowing move though.

1' Off we go! Bayern in grey, Ajax in the classic white and red.

- Quite the atmosphere in the Amsterdam Arena for this one. Lots flags being waved and songs being sung. The players are out and now the magical music is being played. So many memories hearing that one. Few flares in the away end. Might be a fine there...

- It might not have been his season so far, but tonight marks yet another special moment for Thomas Müller. He makes is 105th Champions League appearance tonight, drawing level with Philipp Lahm for the most appearances in the competition made by a Bayern Munich player. Quite the achievement, when you think about it.

- Team news! Bayern opt for a strong team, with Kovac looking to make sure of the result. As expected, Kimmich and Goretzka hold in midfield. Hummels, Thiago, Martinez and Coman are also all on the bench. Ajax will have Frenkie de Jong in midfield to enjoy (perhaps for the last season at Ajax) as well as Hakim Ziyech. This should be good fun!

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer - Alaba, Süle, Boateng, Rafinha - Goretzka, Kimmich - Ribery, Müller, Gnabry - Lewandowski

Ajax XI: Onana - Mazraoui, De Ligt, Wöber, Tagliafico - Van de Beek, Blind, De Jong - Ziyech, Tadic, Neres

- Want more build-up on this one? Take a look at our preview. It's jam-packed with good stuff - promise.

- Good evening! Welcome to the DW live blog for Bayern Munich's final group stage game of the 2018-19 Champions League season. Top of the group with 13 points, Niko Kovac's team need just a draw against second-placed Ajax (who have also already qualified for the knockouts) to keep their spot at the top of the group. If Bayern do win tonight, they will have collected more points in a group stage (15) than any other German side ever. Sounds like the kind of record that Bayern collects, but Ajax will have something to say about that given how well they played in the 1-1 draw in Munich earlier this year.