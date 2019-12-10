Champions League draw: Bayern Munich get Chelsea in 2012 final rematch

The last time Bayern Munich met Chelsea in the Champions League, Frank Lampard was playing for the English club as they lifted their first and only title. Lampard is now coaching the west London club while Thomas Müller and Jerome Boateng are the only Bavarian survivors from the 2012 final, which Bayern lost on penalties before bouncing back to win the competition at Wembley the following year.

The sides will meet again in February, with the first leg in London, after they were drawn together in the last 16 in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

"We're excited to go to London, we have some good memories there," said Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer after the draw. "Chelsea are a dangerous team, we need to take them seriously and with focus. Of course, we want to go through to the next round."

If Borussia Dortmund are to progress, they will have to get past their former coach Thomas Tuchel, now in charge of Paris Saint-Germain. BVB will host the French club before travelling to the Parc des Princes for the return leg.

"It's a wonderful draw for the fans and for us," said Dortmund captain Marco Reus. "Of course we want to make it count. We want to get through this duel with Paris and get in to the next round. That's the clear aim."

The third German side to make the knockouts, RB Leipzig, make their bow at this stage against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur, who lost in last year's final. After topping their group, the Bundesliga leaders will play the second leg at home.

Elsewhere in the draw, holders Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid while there is a real heavyweight clash between English champions Manchester City and Real Madrid. The first legs will be played on February 18/19 and the second legs on March 10/11.

In the Europa League, drawn later on Monday, Bayer Leverkusen were paired with Porto, Eintracht Frankfurt face Red Bull Salzburg and Wolfsburg are up against Swedish side Malmö.