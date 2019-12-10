 Champions League draw: Bayern Munich get Chelsea in 2012 final rematch | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 16.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Champions League draw: Bayern Munich get Chelsea in 2012 final rematch

Bayern Munich will meet Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League, in a rerun of the 2012 final. There will also be a reunion for Thomas Tuchel and Borussia Dortmund while RB Leipzig face English opposition.

1. Bundesliga | Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen | Torjubel (1:1) (Reuters/A. Gebert )

The last time Bayern Munich met Chelsea in the Champions League, Frank Lampard was playing for the English club as they lifted their first and only title. Lampard is now coaching the west London club while Thomas Müller and Jerome Boateng are the only Bavarian survivors from the 2012 final, which Bayern lost on penalties before bouncing back to win the competition at Wembley the following year. 

The sides will meet again in February, with the first leg in London, after they were drawn together in the last 16 in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

"We're excited to go to London, we have some good memories there," said Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer after the draw. "Chelsea are a dangerous team, we need to take them seriously and with focus. Of course, we want to go through to the next round."

If Borussia Dortmund are to progress, they will have to get past their former coach Thomas Tuchel, now in charge of Paris Saint-Germain. BVB will host the French club before travelling to the Parc des Princes for the return leg.

"It's a wonderful draw for the fans and for us," said Dortmund captain Marco Reus. "Of course we want to make it count. We want to get through this duel with Paris and get in to the next round. That's the clear aim."

The third German side to make the knockouts, RB Leipzig, make their bow at this stage against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur, who lost in last year's final. After topping their group, the Bundesliga leaders will play the second leg at home. 

Elsewhere in the draw, holders Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid while there is a real heavyweight clash between English champions Manchester City and Real Madrid. The first legs will be played on February 18/19 and the second legs on March 10/11.

In the Europa League, drawn later on Monday, Bayer Leverkusen were paired with Porto, Eintracht Frankfurt face Red Bull Salzburg and Wolfsburg are up against Swedish side Malmö.

  • UEFA Champions League 1994/95 | Sieger Ajax Amsterdam - Patrick Kluivert (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Bruno)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    Ajax's dawn

    In 1995, AC Milan were the dominant team in Europe. Their title defense against a youthful Ajax should have beenroutine, but the Dutch side (average age just over 23) surprised the Italian side and won it all. The face of the story: A 18-year-old Patrick Kluivert who scored the winner five minutes from time.

  • BG Fußball Champions League BVB Tor Ricken (picture-alliance/dpa/Colorplus/A. Scheidemann)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    1997: BVB wear the crown

    Even making the final was a sensational achievement for BVB, but the club went one better by winning the final. Against Juventus, the underdogs led 2-0 at the break thanks to two goals by Karl-Heinz Riedle. Alessandro Del Pierro's goal after the hour mark gave Juve hope but only for seven minutes. Lars Ricken scored a brilliant lob with his first touch in a memorable moment of a special final.

  • Champions-League-Halbfinale Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Breloer)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    1998: Broken goal in Madrid

    Shortly before kickoff for the semifinal between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, one of the goals fell apart when a fence, one that fans had climbed onto, broke – taking the goal with it. A good 76 minutes later, a replacement arrived. It remains one of the most curious moments in the competition's history.

  • Champions League Finale Manchester United vs Bayern Münichen (picture-alliance/empics)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    1999: Crazy two minutes

    Bayern Munich already had one hand on the champagne. Mario Basler's early goal looked enough to beat Manchester United, but then football sprinkled some magic. In the 91st minute, Teddy Sheringham scored from a corner. Then two minutes later, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer added a second to secure an incredible comeback and leave Bayern stunned –even to this day.

  • Manchester-Fan mogelt sich auf Mannschaftsfoto (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schrader)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2001: One too many

    Wait a minute! That's not a starting 11! Who's the 12th man? It's Manchester United fan Karl Power (top row, left), who somehow outfoxed security at Munich’s Olympic Stadium for his team’s quarterfinal second leg against Bayern. Captain Roy Keane (top row, right) seems to have been the first to catch on to the fact that something is amiss.

  • default

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2004: Special before becoming the 'Special One'

    The 2004 final was another one for the history books, with Porto and Monaco making up a final of underdogs. Porto secured a clear 3-0 win, completing one of the biggest coups the Champions League has seen. It also markedthe birth of a superstar, as just days later Porto head coach Jose Mourinho moved on to Chelsea where he announced himself as the "Special One."

  • Champions League Liverpool Istanbul 2005 (picture-alliance/empics/P. Noble)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2005: The miracle of Istanbul

    In the 2005 final, AC Milan were leading 3-0 after 44 minutes. A win looked certain, but Liverpool came back. Steven Gerrard scored, then Vladimir Smicer added a second. After Xabi Alonso put in his penalty rebound, Liverpool were on the home straight. The incredible comeback win was secured after a penalty shootout in one of the most dramatic finishes the Champions League has ever produced.

  • default

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2011: Stankovic's 50-meter rocket

    Manuel Neuer likes to get involved in the outfield play, but in 2011, he was left looking silly. In the quarterfinals Neuer, then at Schalke, cut off an early Inter Milan attack by leaving his area to head the ball away from an approaching striker. However, his clearance landed right at the feet of Dejan Stankovic, who volleyed the ball straight back into Schalke's goal from 50 meters.

  • default

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2012: The pain of the "Finale dahoam"

    Bayern Munich were seen as the favorites in their final at home to Chelsea in the Allianz Arena. Thomas Müller looked to have won it with five minutes to go, but then Didier Drogba powered in a header to equalize. Arjen Robben missed a penalty in extra time and in the shootout, Ivica Olic and Bastian Schweinsteiger both missed. The home finale turned out to be another traumatic moment for Bayern.

  • Champions League - FC Barcelona - Bayer Leverkusen 7:1 (picture-alliance/dpa/Cordon Press)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2012 Magical Messi

    Lionel Messi has left many players in his dust over the years, but in 2012 he was a nightmare for Bayer Leverkusen. The Argentine scored five against an overwhelmed Bundesliga side, defeating them on his own. At the end of the night, Barcelona ran out 7-1 victors in one of the highest-scoring games in the tournament's history.

  • BG Fußball Champions League Arjen Robben jubelt Finale 2013, Borussia Dortmund - FC Bayern München (picture-alliance/imagebroker/U. Kraft)

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2013: The German final

    Germany's two heavyweights went head to head in the 2013 final, with Borussia Dortmund looking to spring an upset over Bayern Munich. In an open affair, Bayern took the lead through Mario Mandzukic after 60 minutes before Ilkay Gundogan equalized from the penalty spot. The match looked to be heading to extra-time, only for Arjen Robben to score the winner in the 89th minute.

  • default

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2013: Lewandowski's four-goal haul

    Borussia Dortmund's Robert Lewandowski shows how many goals he scored against Real Madrid in a memorable home semifinal against Real Madrid in the 2012-13 season. BVB won 4-1 and secured a spot in the final despite a 2-0 loss in Spain. The final ended in defeat to Bayern, but Lewandowski's semifinal performance was one for the ages.

  • default

    Memorable Champions League moments

    2017: Barca's incredible comeback against Paris

    Barcelona's exit looked confirmed after a 4-0 loss away in Paris, but in the second leg produced a spectacle. Edinson Cavani's goal just after the hour mark seemed to stop Barca's comeback in its tracks. Barca, 3-1 up, needed three more goals. Then Neymar scored a brace and in the 95th minute Sergi Roberto scored the winner in one of the most incredible comebacks in football history.

    Author: David Vorholt


DW recommends

Bundesliga Bulletin: Leipzig snatch top spot, Coutinho shows his class for Bayern Munich

For the first time in 10 weeks, we have a new front runner in the Bundesliga title race after Mönchengladbach's defeat. It was also a weekend to remember for Philippe Coutinho, who finally announced himself at Bayern. (15.12.2019)  

Amazon and DAZN secure UEFA TV rights - but is it cheaper to just go to the game?

Streaming services DAZN and Amazon have edged out Sky in the battle for Champions League broadcasting rights in Germany. What does it mean for fans in the stadium and at home - and is German broadband even fast enough? (13.12.2019)  

Report: Munich to host 2022 Champions League final

Saint Petersburg has been chosen for the 2021 final and London's Wembley Stadium in 2023, according to UEFA sources. The Allianz Arena has already held one final, in 2012, when Bayern lost to Chelsea. (30.08.2019)  

Champions League: Thomas Tuchel grappling with Neymar issues ahead of Real Madrid showdown

PSG travel to the Spanish capital looking to maintain their perfect run in this season's Champions League. But bubbling under the surface is the issue of Neymar, which is proving to be Thomas Tuchel's biggest challenge. (25.11.2019)  

Bastian Schweinsteiger suggests it's time for Thomas Müller to leave Bayern Munich

Former Bayern Munich great Bastian Schweinsteiger has told a German newspaper it may be time for Thomas Müller to move on. Schweinsteiger also revealed Jose Mourinho's interest in the Bundesliga and in Bayern. (03.11.2019)  

Memorable Champions League moments

As the group stage of a new Champions League season gets underway, we can look forward to many more memorable moments. Here's a look at some of the biggest so far in the history of Europe's top club competition. (16.09.2019)  

Related content

Fussball Champions League Gruppe G l Zenit St. Petersburg vs RB Leipzig l Nagelsmann

Champions League: RB Leipzig, Julian Nagelsmann and the next step 10.12.2019

A point away at Lyon on Tuesday ensured RB Leipzig top spot in Group G. For both the club and coach Julian Nagelsmann, the Champions League knockout stages are unchartered territory. It's time to take the next step.

Fußball Bundesliga VfL Wolfsburg - Borussia Mönchengladbach

Bundesliga Bulletin: Leipzig snatch top spot, Coutinho shows his class for Bayern Munich 15.12.2019

For the first time in 10 weeks, we have a new front runner in the Bundesliga title race after Mönchengladbach's defeat. It was also a weekend to remember for Philippe Coutinho, who finally announced himself at Bayern.

Fußball Bundesliga Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt | Tor 1:0 (Getty Images/Bongarts/L. Baron )

Bundesliga Matchday 15: In pictures 14.12.2019

Philippe Coutinho stole the show for Bayern Munich, while Borussia Dortmund were inspired to victory by their captain Marco Reus. Elsewhere, Cologne and Hertha Berlin picked up huge results.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  