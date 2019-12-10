 Amazon and DAZN secure UEFA TV rights - but is it cheaper to just go to the game? | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Amazon and DAZN secure UEFA TV rights - but is it cheaper to just go to the game?

Streaming services DAZN and Amazon have edged out Sky in the battle for Champions League broadcasting rights in Germany. What does it mean for fans in the stadium and at home - and is German broadband even fast enough?

Deutschland Symbolbild Bundesliga Streaming (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Heimken)

German football supporters have long been vocal critics of the influence of television broadcasters in the game, protesting against Monday night fixtures and the ever-growing number of kick-off times for the benefit of TV viewers.

Following the latest allocation of Champions League broadcasting rights in Germany though, those fans watching at home are also going to have to adjust as football consumption habits continue to evolve.

As of the 2021/22 season, Europe's premier club competition will only be available via DAZN and Amazon. The online streaming services outbid Sky, which has failed to secure any UEFA broadcasting rights in Germany for the first time in almost 20 years.

London-based DAZN is already an established player, having first acquired German broadcasting rights for the English Premier League in 2016. It has also been showing Champions League and Europa League football since 2018.

This season, it has begun broadcasting live Bundesliga matches for the first time, showing the 30 Friday night games throughout the season as well as the five Sunday lunchtime kick-offs.

Under the new Champions League deal, DAZN will show the majority of games in Germany, although the biggest game of the week, likely with German involvement, will be on Amazon's video service (Amazon Prime).

- Read more: Amazon workers in Germany strike ahead of major sale

Amazon Video-Icon auf einem iPhone (picture-alliance/dpa/7xim.gs)

Prime Time

The retail giant is making its first foray into football broadcasting this season after acquiring the rights to two English Premier League matchdays, including the traditional Boxing Day fixtures on December 26.

Its acquisition of German Champions League rights represents another step in the evolution of televised football - and it isn't cheap.

Television fans in Germany will now need three separate subscriptions if they want to have access to every Bundesliga and Champions League fixture between 2021 and 2024.

Sky's Bundesliga package currently costs €24.99 ($27.80) per month for the first 12 months for new customers (€49.99 per month thereafter), while DAZN costs either €11.99 per month (including one month free and monthly cancellation) or €119.99 for a year's subscription. Add Amazon Prime for another €7.99 (including 30 free days) and fans could be looking at a total of nearly €70 a month. Extrapolated over a nine-month football season from September to May, that's €630 – more expensive than the cheapest seated season tickets at any Bundesliga club, and three times more than most standing season tickets.

Of course, for those supporters whose clubs compete internationally, Champions League games aren't included in the price of a season ticket, nor are domestic cup games. But even a Borussia Dortmund supporter who watches every home game in all competitions from the Yellow Wall in the first half of this season – a total of 12 games – will only have spent €177.

Fußball Bundesliga | 27. Spieltag | Borussia Dortmund - VfL Wolfsburg (picture-alliance/Guido Kirchner)

Is Germany ready?

Cost won't be the only problem for Germany. Streaming live football requires a fast internet connection, which, incredibly, isn't always a given in Germany.

According to a recent study by Germany's Federal Network Agency (BNetzA), almost 30 percent of Germans have to make do with speeds less than half of that which companies promised in their contracts as the government has consistently failed to meet its own targets. Indeed, according to the German government's own data, less than half of households in some rural areas have access to 50 megabit broadband.

But with DAZN and Amazon carving up rights at the expense of Sky and the traditional public and terrestrial broadcasters, the prevalence of online streaming services is only set to increase.

Ironically though, given the cost and the lack of infrastructure, it may be easier and cheaper to just go to the game.

DW recommends

Germany, land of woefully slow internet

A new report has found that only a small fraction of German users get the internet speeds that providers promise. And, according to a study of service providers, the problem is only getting worse. (17.01.2018)  

Bundesliga Monday games to be discontinued as fan protests persist

After protests from supporters, the German Football League has confirmed that unpopular Monday night matches are to be abolished. When the new Bundesliga TV deal is negotiated, there will instead be more Sunday matches. (21.11.2018)  

Amazon workers in Germany strike ahead of major sale

German labor union Verdi has called on employees at Amazon facilities to go on strike. Workers pushing for better wages have timed the work stoppage to coincide with a major sale day for the online retailer. (15.07.2019)  

Related content

Champions League Borussia Dortmund - Slavia Prag Roman Bürki

Champions League: Roman Bürki saves Borussia Dortmund but for how long? 10.12.2019

Nervy Borussia Dortmund edged in to the last 16 with a 2-1 win that owed much to Roman Bürki and a victory for Barcelona. But their display begs questions of their ability to compete with the best in the knockouts.

Fußball Champions League Bayern München - Olympiakos Piräus

Champions League: Bayern Munich into next round in Hansi Flick's first game 06.11.2019

Bayern Munich booked their place in the knock-out stages of the Champions League, but they had to be patient against Olympiacos. Eventually, second-half goals from Robert Lewandowski and Ivan Perisic made the difference.

UEFA Champions League | Borussia Dortmund - FC Barcelona

Champions League: Reus penalty miss costs dominant Dortmund win against Barcelona 17.09.2019

Borussia Dortmund will be ruing a string of missed chances against Barcelona in their Champions League Group F opener. Marco Reus saw his penalty saved in the second half as the match ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  