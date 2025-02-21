Champions League: Bayern to face Leverkusen in R16

Champions League: Bayern to face Leverkusen in R16February 21, 2025
Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are to face Bayer Leverkusen in the round-of-16 of this year's Champions League. Germany's other team in Friday's draw, struggling Borussia Dortmund , who are also last year's Champions League finalists, are to face Ligue 1 outfit Lille.
Bayern Munich, who are looking for their first Champions League title since 2020, are eight points clear of Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and the two teams played to a scoreless draw last weekend. Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen broke Bayern's lock on the Bundesliga title last season, winnng the club's first league title.
The draw also produced a mouth-watering matchup in Spain, where defending champions Real Madrid were paired with cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid.
The first leg matches in the round-of-16 are to be played on March 4 and 5, with the return legs scheduled for the following week, March 11 and 12.
The final is to be hosted by Munich's Allianz Arena on May 31.
