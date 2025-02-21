Champions League: Bayern to face Leverkusen in R16

The Champions League round-of-16 is to feature both an all-German matchup and a Madrid derby. The two-legged ties are to be played in early to mid-March.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are to face Bayer Leverkusen in the round-of-16 of this year's Champions League. Germany's other team in Friday's draw, struggling Borussia Dortmund , who are also last year's Champions League finalists, are to face Ligue 1 outfit Lille.

Bayern Munich, who are looking for their first Champions League title since 2020, are eight points clear of Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and the two teams played to a scoreless draw last weekend. Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen broke Bayern's lock on the Bundesliga title last season, winnng the club's first league title.

Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich have never previously met in a European tie Image: Marius Becker/dpa/picture alliance

The draw also produced a mouth-watering matchup in Spain, where defending champions Real Madrid were paired with cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid.

The first leg matches in the round-of-16 are to be played on March 4 and 5, with the return legs scheduled for the following week, March 11 and 12.

The final is to be hosted by Munich's Allianz Arena on May 31.

