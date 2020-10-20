Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Atletico Madrid — live buildup

Hello and welcome one and all to DWs coverage of the UEFA Champions League tie between reigning titleholders Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid (kickoff 21:00 CET/20:00 GMT/10:30 ET). DWs match blog goes live 90 minutes before the first whistle.

Previous meetings

Bayern and Atletico have met on four previous occasions, with all four games coming in the 2015-16 Champions League campaign. During the group stage, both sides won 1-0 win on home soil. The semifinal clash followed the same pattern, but away goals decided the tie with Atletico scoring in Munich.

Fun fact

Hansi Flick's side made history in 2019-20, winning every game en route to claiming their sixth European Cup – the first team to lift the trophy with a perfect record. The defeat of Paris Saint-Germain was Bayern's 11th straight UEFA Champions League success, setting a new record.

Prematch spotlight: Robert Lewandowski

Last season, Lewandowski finished as the top scorer in the Champions League with 15 goals, two shy of Cristiano Ronaldo's competition record of 17 for Real Madrid in 2013-14. The Pole has already started this season in prolific form with nine goals in eight games for club and country.

Pre-match spotlight: Luis Suarez

The Uruguayan may experience unwanted flashbacks when he faces Bayern after being part of the Barcelona side that suffered the ignominy of an 8-2 loss during the Champions League finals tournament in Lisbon. Now on the books at Atletico, he can at least be confident in not conceding as often.

Fun fact

Bayern became only the seventh team to win all six games in the group stage last season, recording big wins at Tottenham (7-2) – in which Serge Gnabry scored four goals – and Red Star (6-0) – in which Robert Lewandowski scored the fastest quadruple in Champions League history at 16 minutes.

Possible lineup: Bayern Munich

Neuer – Pavard, Süle, Alaba, Hernandez – Goretzka, Kimmich – Costa, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski

Possible lineup: Atletico Madrid

Oblak – Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi – Koke, Saul – Llorente, Carrasco – Suarez, Joao Felix