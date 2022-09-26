 ′No place to hide′: CAR rebel leader claims innocence in brutal war crimes | Africa | DW | 26.09.2022

Africa

'No place to hide': CAR rebel leader claims innocence in brutal war crimes

Former rebel commander Mahamat Said Abdel Kani stands accused of crimes against humanity, including torture, during his time as a senior figure in the Sekela rebel coalition.

Mahamat Said Abdel Kani enters the court room of the International Criminal Court in The Hague

Mahamat Said Abdel Kania was a commander of the Seleka rebels who overthrew President Francois Bozize in 2013

An alleged former rebel commander in the Central African Republic (CAR) pleaded not guilty to a list of charges at the start of his trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague on Monday.

Mahamat Said Abdel Kani, purportedly a senior figure in the Seleka rebel coalition, stands accused of overseeing detention and torture during a wave of sectarian violence in the country following the ousting of former president Francois Bozize in March 2013.

Dressed in a grey suit and tie, Said rejected all seven counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes — including imprisonment, torture, persecution and outrages on personal dignity — allegedly perpetrated against perceived Bozize supporters detained in Bangui.

"I have listened to everything and I am pleading not guilty," Said told the judges. 

At the time of Said's alleged crimes, the CAR was ruled by Michel Djotodia — who seized power from Bozize — backed by the mainly Muslim Seleka, a coalition of militias.

In the months that followed, the capital Bangui was gripped by fighting between the predominately Muslim Seleka combatants and those from principally Christian forces in a grouping known as the anti-Balaka. The latter wished to re-install Bozize, who himself had seized power in 2003. Thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed and hundreds of thousands were displaced, according to the ICC.

Public Prosecutor Karim Khan, centre, enters the court room for the trial of Mahamat Said Abdel Kani at the International Criminal Court in The Hague

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan (center) said Said took an active part in the running of a "torture-center" in the CAR capital, Bangui

Said's alleged crimes 'quite awful'

In an opening statement, ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan alleged that Said had been directly in charge of a detention facility with dozens of Seleka reporting to him. In his role, Said had "actively participated" in hunting down people from certain ethnic groups or neighbourhoods and subjecting them "to the most dire conditions that he could conjure up," Khan said.

According to the prosecutor, people were even kept under Said's feet in a cramped, faeces-strewn, rat-infested underground space known as "the hole." Detainees were subjected to torture, with their hands, elbows and legs bound behind their back, and beaten with gun butts and whips, Khan alleged.

All of this was "part of a wide-spread or systematic attack directed against the civilian population" during 10 months of Seleka rule, he continued.

The effect on civilians of power struggles like the one between the Seleka and anti-Beleka is "the tragedy of so many countries and it is certainly the tragedy of the Central African Republic," Khan told the court.

Two Seleka soldiers dressed in camo gear rest at their military camp in Bangui

Seleka rebel soldiers rest at their military camp in Bangui in 2013: Mahamat Said Abdel Kani was reportedly a high figure in the Seleka command

Said was surrendered to the ICC by CAR authorities in January 2021.

If found guilty, 52-year-old Said faces up to 30 years imprisonment or potentially even a life sentence, ICC spokesperson Fadi El Abdallah told DW in an email. Said is being held at a detention facility in the Hague, El Abdallah said.

Khan told the judges that Said had a right to enter a not guilty plea, but that he had "no place to hide" before the law.

"The charges that are faced are really quite awful," he said.  "His voice determined the fates of so many individuals."

Sarah Pellet, the legal representative for the victims in the case, said that trials like the one that opened Monday were important for victims to tell their story, albeit anonymously.  

"After ten years, they still need to obtain explanations on why they were victimised, and the trial hopefully will bring that," she told DW at the ICC.

Conflict figures face justice

A handful of figures from both sides of the CAR conflict now face international prosecution at the Hague and in the CAR.

Alongside Said, Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona, Alfred Yekatom and Maxime Gawaka are also in the midst of proceedings at the ICC — all alleged anti-Balaka. A fifth arrest warrant has been issued for Mahamat Nouradine Adam, a minister under Djotodia, who remains at large. Said is the first senior Seleka figure to come before the ICC.

CAR lawmaker and former leader of the Anti-balaka rebel group, Alfred Yekatom, appears before the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

CAR lawmaker and former leader of the Anti-balaka rebel group, Alfred Yekatom — nicknamed Rambo — was arrested for war crimes in 2018

The CAR has a small population of 5 million spread out over a large territory. It is home to significant deposits of valuable natural resources, including diamonds, uranium and gold. However, the country remains plagued by extreme poverty, fuelled by weak public institutions and endemic corruption.

Enrica Picco, a CAR expert from non-governmental organization Crisis Group, said these difficulties hark back to the legacy of violent French colonial rule.

"All this is also a result of the violence that was linked with French colonization and the fact that…at the time of the country's independence [in 1960], there were no structures capable of managing the state," the analyst, who is normally based in Nairobi, told DW from Barcelona.

Today, approximately 1 million people in CAR are displaced, and two thirds of the population are dependent on humanitarian assistance.

CAR refugees crowd together in a UN peacekeeping base in Kaga Bandoro refugee camp

CAR refugees seek shelter in a UN peacekeeping base in Kaga Bandoro refugee camp in 2016 after a nearby town was attacked by Seleka rebel forces

Cycle of violence remains unbroken

Despite a number of peace agreements, violence involving armed groups continues in CAR. The majority of tensions can be traced back to identity: The country is majority Christian with a Muslim minority, with more than 80 ethnic groups.

These tensions have been further compounded by decades of violence that forced people to group together for their own defence.

"Insecurity and instability is still widespread all around the country," Picco said.

"Armed groups have been disbanded, but [they] still extort and harass the local population."

Whatever the outcome of the trials in the Hague, Picco stressed it likely won't change much on the ground.

"In terms of need, in terms of reparations, in terms of expectations for the future of the country, nothing has substantially changed."

Edited by: Ineke Mules

HRW warns of evidence of CAR massacre by 'Russian-speaking men'

"Russian-identified forces" may have committed grave abuses against civilians in the Central African Republic, Human Rights Watch has said in a new report.  

Related content

2022-09-26 09:25:12 DEN HAAG  Mahamat Said Abdel Kani nimmt im Gerichtssaal des Internationalen Strafgerichtshofs Platz. Mahamat Said Abdel Kani steht wegen Verbrechen gegen die Menschlichkeit und Kriegsverbrechen vor Gericht. Der Internationale Strafgerichtshof verdächtigt ihn unter anderem der Folter und des Verschwindenlassens. ANP-POOL PETER DEJONG

Alleged Central African rebel denies war crimes at the ICC 26.09.2022

Mahamat Said Abdel Kani is accused of torturing prisoners during a brief period in 2013 when the Seleka rebel group took power in the Central African Republic.

ARCHIV 2017 *** Noureddine Adam, the chief of the FPRC, the main Central African armed group, poses in Birao, northern Central African Republic, on December 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ALEXIS HUGUET (Photo credit should read ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP via Getty Images)

ICC wants former Central African Republic government minister arrested 28.07.2022

Mahamat Nouradine Adam is suspected of war crimes and crimes against humanity and is still leading a rebellion.

Exterior view of the International Criminal Court where former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo and former youth minister Charles Ble Goude attend a hearing in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The couple were acquitted in 2019 of responsibility for crimes including murder, rape and persecution following disputed elections in 2010, with judges saying prosecutors failed to prove their case. International Criminal Court judges are ruling Wednesday on the appeal by prosecutors against the acquittal of Ivory Coast's former president and an ex-youth minister on charges of involvement in deadly violence that erupted after 2010 elections. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Central African Republic: War crimes trial confirmed by ICC 09.12.2021

The accused — Mahamat Said Abdel Kani — faces a slew of charges, including persecution, enforced disappearance and other inhumane acts. The alleged militia leader rose to prominence amid a coup in Bangui in 2013.

