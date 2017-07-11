 Cashing in: No payment problems for Russian tourists in Turkey | Europe | News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 28.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

Cashing in: No payment problems for Russian tourists in Turkey

Turkey is trying to attract more Russian tourists by expanding the usage of the Russian Mir payment system in Turkey as it seeks to bypass payment bottleneck created by Western sanctions.

Russian tourists in a swimming pool

Turkey has always been a popular tourist destination for Russians and now even more so

Turkey wants to boost its tourism revenue to prepandemic levels this year and revive a crisis-hit economy after a currency crash wiped half the value of the lira.

That's easier said than done, because Turkey relies heavily on Russian energy, trade and tourism. In 2019, trade volume between the two countries reached $26.3 billion (€25.07 billion), while Russia is also one of the leading energy suppliers for Turkey.

NATO member Turkey opposes Western sanctions on Russia on principle and has not joined them. It wants to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine amid a deepening economic crisis at home with inflation hitting a 20-year high via rising energy and grain costs.

That's why tourism revenues are seen as vital to reducing the gaping current account deficit, but restrictions on card payments and flight operations due to the sanctions have triggered fears of a slump in Russian tourism to Turkey. However, Turkey might have found a solution.

Russians can pay with Mir cards

US card giants Mastercard and Visa have suspended their Russian operations as part of the US sanctions meant to punish President Vladimir Putin. But Turkey has a formula to allow Russian tourists to travel to Turkey, bypassing the suspension of Visa and Mastercard: Russians in Turkey are able access to their funds through Russia's homegrown payments system Mir.

Watch video 02:22

Turkey tourism threatened by war in Ukraine

Russia created Mir (Russian for "peace" or "world") in 2014 over fears that Western sanctions against Russian banks and business people over the annexation of Crimea could block transactions made with Mastercard and Visa. Mir was later introduced to some foreign countries where Russians travel and live.

The Mir cards, used for bank transfers, are accepted throughout the Russian Federation and in 12 other countries, including Armenia, Kyrgystan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Vietnam and Cyprus, according to the Bank of Russia. As of the end of 2021, the number of issued Mir cards totaled 113.6 million.

Payments using Mir cards in Turkey are currently accepted by Isbank, Ziraat Bankasi, and VakifBank. Isbank started accepting Mir cards in 2019, citing trade relations between both countries. 

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said that the Mir card usage rate in Turkey is currently at around 15%. Banks are working to increase it, ignoring Ukrainian central bank's call to countries including Turkey last month to suspend all transactions with cards of Russia's Mir payments system.

Currently, other than Mir cards and cash, Russians in Turkey have no other payment options due to the Western sanctions. There have been media reports that Turkish banks have been cautious about opening bank accounts for newly arrived Russians in Turkey for fear of contravening the sanctions. Since the war began on Feb. 24, thousands of Russians have arrived in Turkey, seeing it as a safe haven from the sanctions.

Watch video 03:35

Turkey: Navigating Russian sanctions

Dilemma of the war

Turkey's attempts could be interpreted as circumventing sanctions against Russia, some experts warn.

Turkey, which shares a Black Sea coast with both Russia and Ukraine, has "complicated" political and economic relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Istanbul-based economist Güldem Atabay told DW, adding that "Just as Germany cannot impose an energy embargo, Turkey's stance about Russia is understandable that it is trying to protect itself."

However, she warns that Turkey must be careful with its approach.

"If there are efforts to buy energy from Russia and sell it to the West, then Turkey's stance will go from right to wrong. Considering that we are a country where the potential of such initiatives is high, if we start to hear about oil products being bought and processed here, and sold to the West, it could be a problem, if it becomes a tool for Russia to evade the Western embargo." The US prosecution of Turkish state lender Halkbank, which is accused of having helped Iran evade US sanctions, is a case in point, said Atabay.

London-based BlueBay Asset Management strategist Timothy Ash is also critical of Turkey's approach on sanctions against Russia, warning on Twitter that Turkey was treading a fine line. 

Tourism revenue target reachable?

The Turkish government was hoping for a post-COVID-19 rebound this year, targeting prepandemic tourism revenues of $35 billion.

However, Turkey will not be able to reach this goal, according to Atabay. She says Russia's economy is expected to contract by 10% this year.  "Their currency has lost value, inflation has risen. Therefore, the purchasing power of Russian tourists and Russian people has decreased. Some Russian citizens will also give up on vacation," she said.

Some 4.7 million Russian tourists, out of a total of 24.7 million foreign tourists, visited Turkey last year, accounting for 19% of the total tourist arrivals, followed by Germany with 12.5% and Ukraine with 8.3%, according to figures from the Ministry of Tourism.

Edited by: Rob Mudge

  • A view of the town of Uchisar, as the sun rises and sunlight reflects off the windows

    Cappadocia: Journey to a fairy-tale world

    Sunrise in Uchisar

    Cappadocia, a historically significant region in central Anatolia where human activity dates back to at least 3000 B.C., is one of Turkey's most famous tourist sites. It was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985. The castle in Uchisar, with its large network of underground dwellings and winding passageways, marks the area's highest vantage point.

  • A man walks past a rug shop in Nevsehir, Turkey

    Cappadocia: Journey to a fairy-tale world

    Craftsmanship and culture

    Carpet shops stand next to souvenir stalls, decorated down to the smallest detail. Here, in the alleys of Nevsehir, you can be transported to another time.

  • A view from a roof terrace at daybreak, as hot air balloons float by

    Cappadocia: Journey to a fairy-tale world

    Fantastic view

    The small town of Goreme, situated in the middle of a national park, hosts numerous accommodations with cozy roof terraces. Many are decorated with splendid, colorful cushions — the perfect spot to admire hot air balloons as they drift over the volcanic landscape.

  • Tourists ride hot air balloons near the town of Goreme, in the early morning light

    Cappadocia: Journey to a fairy-tale world

    Floating over fairy chimneys

    A hot air balloon ride over Cappadocia is a truly magical experience. It's particularly beautiful early in the morning, when the rising sun bathes the area's towering rock pillars, or fairy chimneys, in a surreal light. A trip in a balloon lasts between one and four hours.

  • A person rides a swing hanging from a crane with hot air balloons fly in the background

    Cappadocia: Journey to a fairy-tale world

    The perfect shot

    Of course, this unique setting is a favorite for Instagram snapshots and other photo and video shoots — whether it's being carried aloft by a crane in a flowing red dress or exploring the landscape with a horse or camel.

  • Several rock pillars stand upright under a blue sky

    Cappadocia: Journey to a fairy-tale world

    Unique rock formations

    The national park also features this bizarre landscape, the so-called Love Valley. The name comes from the phallic rock formations that have been shaped by wind and weather over thousands of years.

  • Cave houses carved in stone at Goreme

    Cappadocia: Journey to a fairy-tale world

    Carved from the landscape

    The soft volcanic tuff stone, widespread in the region, has made it possible, even with simple tools, to carve entire cities into the rock. Persecuted Christians were the first to create their hiding places here in the third century. Later, homes, churches and entire monasteries were also shaped out of the rocky landscape.

  • A group of people explore an underground passageway carved into the rock

    Cappadocia: Journey to a fairy-tale world

    One of a kind

    The underground cave system that branches throughout the stony volcanic landscape is difficult to see from above. Those who venture underground will discover a subterranean architecture that's unique in the world.

  • People ride quad bikes on a dusty road, in front of several rock pillars, as the sun lies low in the sky

    Cappadocia: Journey to a fairy-tale world

    On and off-road

    The Cappadocian landscape can be explored by hot air balloon, bicycle, horse or camel — but also by quad bike. You can take the four-wheelers on a drive through the narrow streets of small villages, or go on tours in the national park around Goreme.

    Author: Claudia Dehn


Advertisement