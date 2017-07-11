Carles Puigdemont arrested in Sardinia: reports

Former president of the Catalan state government, Carles Puigdemont, was arrested in Sardinia on Thursday, Spanish media reported.

Puigdemont has lived in Belgium for four years. He is a member of the European Parliament but has had his immunity stripped.

He was reportedly in Sardinia to promote Catalan folklore.

His arrest comes more than a week after Spain's central government and the separatist government of Catalonia resumed talks aimed at settling a dispute over the region's push for independence. There has been no dialogue for one and a half years.

Earlier in the month there were protests in Barcelona with tens of thousands calling for independence.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.