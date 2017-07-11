Carles Puigdemont arrested in Sardinia: reports

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Catalan independence leader has reportedly been arrested after almost four years as a fugitive. He was stripped of his immunity as a member of the European Parliament.
Former president of the Catalan state government, Carles Puigdemont, was arrested in Sardinia on Thursday, Spanish media reported.
Puigdemont has lived in Belgium for four years. He is a member of the European Parliament but has had his immunity stripped.
He was reportedly in Sardinia to promote Catalan folklore.
His arrest comes more than a week after Spain's central government and the separatist government of Catalonia resumed talks aimed at settling a dispute over the region's push for independence. There has been no dialogue for one and a half years.
Earlier in the month there were protests in Barcelona with tens of thousands calling for independence.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.