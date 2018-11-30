Caravan migrants at US-Mexico border begin hunger strike

A group of Central American migrants who are camped out at the US-Mexico border began a hunger strike on Thursday. They said they want to pressure the US to allow them to apply for asylum, but are also protesting Mexican authorities who are blocking the caravan's way north.

The group of protesters is part of the more than 6,000 migrants, mostly from Honduras, who have travelled by caravan towards the United States in the hope of applying for asylum and fleeing violence and poverty in their home countries. They are now stuck at the border city of Tijuana, Mexico.

Many of those taking part in the hunger strike are women.

"Since no one is listening to us, we've decided as a women's movement... to launch a hunger strike," said Claudia Miranda, from Honduras, at an improvised press conference in Tijuana.

The women attempted to set up a picket in front of the border immigration offices, but were blocked by police.

"We're in really bad shape," Cindy Pinera told DW. "Everything is wet and that is hard for the babies.

The migrants have been sleeping outdoors or in an overcrowded shelter in a sports facility for the last three weeks. Mexican authorities began transporting people to a new shelter, in the hopes of relieving the tense situation at the border and improving the migrants' living conditions.

Honduran refugees risk their lives to get to US border On the move Most Central American migrants travel on top of cargo trains, to reduce the risk of being stopped and deported. Buses are more often stopped by migration officers. Crossing the American border is a challenge. In case they cannot afford a "coyote" — a human trafficker— many of the young men consider carrying drugs as a means to pay for the border crossing that is controlled by drug cartels.

Honduran refugees risk their lives to get to US border Risking life and limb Catching a moving train is not without danger: Alex Garcia, who used to be a farmer, lost his leg while trying to get off a moving train. He is recovering at a refugee shelter and doesn't know where to go afterwards.

Honduran refugees risk their lives to get to US border Keeping a low profile According to Miquel Angel (above) the biggest risk along the road is being kidnapped by organized criminal groups, like the Zetas. Most migrants do not carry a cellphone or a notebook, in case they are caught and extorted.

Honduran refugees risk their lives to get to US border Respite from the hazardous journey The migrants try to find shelter along the route in one of Mexico’s 52 albergues, or shelters. In Apizaco they are allowed 24 hours to rest, except when they are the victim of a crime or accident. All four men in the picture have permission to stay longer, as they were either shot or otherwise physically injured during their journey.

Honduran refugees risk their lives to get to US border The waiting game Sometimes the migrants have to wait for days for the next train. Delmin Flores (center), and his two cousins Alejandro Deras and Luis Deras sit in the sun for hours in front of the shelter. They were forced to leave their coffee-growing region in Honduras after coffee prices plummeted. At night, they risk being robbed or killed by organ trade traffickers.

Honduran refugees risk their lives to get to US border Clambering to safety Hardly any children or women take the journey by train. The risk of falling into the hands of traffickers or being violated is very high. This woman and child are accompanied by the husband, who has tried the journey more than 17 times.

Honduran refugees risk their lives to get to US border A close call Herdin Varga recounts how he was shot by a guard on the train. The bullets hit him in his arm and neck. One centimeter to the right and he would be dead. He's been given permission to recover in the shelter and is in the process of requesting a temporary permit to travel Mexico so that he can continue his trip by bus.

Honduran refugees risk their lives to get to US border Praying for safe passage The shelter was founded and funded in 2010 by the Catholic priest Ramiro Sanchez. It later turned into a civil organization, independent of the government. Before meals are served, refugees pray together. Many of the migrants are religious and believe that God will provide protection during their journey.

Honduran refugees risk their lives to get to US border On the outside looking in If they've checked out of the shelter, migrants cannot enter again to spend the night. This rule has been installed to protect the safety of the employees who fear that the migrants may have been come into contact with human traffickers. "The shelter is for humanitarian aid, not for people making business out of it," shelter employee Sergio Luna told DW.

Honduran refugees risk their lives to get to US border All in vain This group of migrants boarded the only train that passed that day, but it stopped immediately after leaving the railway station. They were forced to walk back to the shelter and try their luck next time. Author: Sanne Derks (Apizaco, Mexico)



US President Donald Trumphas been trying to introduce harsher immigration policies to ban migrants who enter the country illegally from applying for asylum. This has led many in the caravan to request humanitarian and working visas in Mexico instead.

A few hundred people had tried to breach the border on Sunday, but US border control fired tear gas into Mexico to stop them rushing the border fence.

"What the police are doing is unfair. The truth is we are fighting for our rights," said one of the migrants, Gerson Madrid, a 22-year-old Honduran.

The mayor of Tijuana told DW that his city was facing a humanitarian catastrophe.

"It's people we are dealing with," said Juan Manuel Gastelum. "It's integrity, dignity. They need a place to sit and sleep. What would happen if someone started a riot? Who's going to be responsible?"

Watch video 03:31 Now live 03:31 mins. Share Tijuana: Migrants face tough choice Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/38hLy Tijuana: Migrants face tough choice

gs/rt (Reuters/AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.