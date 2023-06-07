  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
CatastropheCanada

Canada: Quebec wildfire smoke reaches major US cities

46 minutes ago

The French-speaking province has become the latest wildfires hotspot in the country. Smoke from the fires has traveled as far away as New York, significantly hindering visibility and prompting air quality alerts.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SJ6w
Smoke billows upwards from a planned ignition by firefighters tackling the Donnie Creek Complex wildfire south of Fort Nelson, British Columbia, Canada June 3, 2023.
Over 400 wildfires have been raging across Canada this week, with many unusually hitting the eastern regionsImage: B.C. Wildfire Service via REUTERS

Quebec has been plagued with some 160 wildfires, making it the latest hotspot in Canada, where wildfires have been eating up swathes of land in different locations for weeks.

Some 110 of the fires were deemed out of control, with evacuations ongoing in northern Quebec's largest town.

The western Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, some 650 kilometers (400 miles) north of Montreal was hit the hardest.

Francois Bonnardel, Quebec's public safety minister, said the situation was "never seen" before in the province. He added that a large number of these fires were sparked by human carelessness.

Bonnardel noted that unlike western Canada, Quebec is not historically prone to this scale of wildfire.

"But right now everything is on fire."

Canada battles unprecedented wildfires

The hundreds of wildfires' smoke traveled hundreds of miles, as far away and New York city and New England. Some New York residents reported severely hindered visibility due to the smog.

US authorities have issued air quality alerts as a result.

People walk along a pier in Transmitter Park as the Manhattan skyline is shrouded in smoke from Canada wildfires on June 6, 2023 in New York City.
Quebec's wildfires have impacted air quality as far away as in New YorkImage: picture alliance/NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx

The US Federal Aviation Administration announced the slowing and halting of some flights into the New York City area due to reduced visibility.

The FAA said flights from the upper Midwest and East Coast bound for New York LaGuardia International Airport have been paused, while flights to Newark Liberty International Airport have been slowed.

How have the wildfires progressed?

Authorities ordered some 7,500 residents of Quebec's remote region of Chibougamau to evacuate.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault told reporters in Sept-Iles, Quebec that authorities were monitoring the situation "from hour to hour." He added that the situation in several parts of the province remained "worrying," particularly singling out the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

In the northern Sept-Iles city, some 4,400 previously evacuated citizens were allowed to return home, following rainfall which helped stall the blaze.

"We are very, very happy to see rain," Legault told a news conference. But further north, he added, there's "a huge fire which will take weeks to extinguish completely, so we must remain cautious."

Canadia seeks help from abroad 

Canada has meanwhile intensified calls for support, as over 480 wilderness firefighters struggle to battle the wildfires on the ground. Legault said Quebec currently had the capacity to fight just around 30 of its some 160 fires.

"When I talk to the premiers of other provinces, they have their hands full," Legault said. Sime 413 fires were reportedly burning across the country on Monday morning.

Nearly 1,000 firefighters arrived from Australia, Mexico, New Zealand, South Africa and the US to assist the Canadian authorities, with some 200 more expected to arrive from France and the US again.

Northfield Fire Department member Seth Slauenwhite sprays down a flareup along Highway 103 while tackling the Shelburne wildfires in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, Canada June 2, 2023.
Quebec has called for international support, as firefighters in other provinces are battling local wildfiresImage: Communications Nova Scotia via REUTERS

Western Canada has been repeatedly struck by climate change-induced extreme weather events in recent years, including floods, mudslides, devastating forest fires that wiped out entire towns, and record-breaking summer temperatures that claimed over 500 lives in 2021.

Earlier in May, wildfires in Alberta burned nearly one million hectares of forests and grasslands, displacing 30,000 individuals at one point. However, wildfires in the eastern parts of the country caused more alarm, with unprecedented wildfires in the Nova Scotia's Halifax prompting the mandatory evacuation of thousands of citizens.

rmt/jcg (AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Security forces evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Kakhovka dam breached

Ukraine updates: Kakhovka dam flooding to immerse more areas

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Return to Angola a 'moral issue' for young heart surgeon

Return to Angola a 'moral issue' for young heart surgeon

Health10 hours ago01:47 min
More from Africa

Asia

The Najiaying Mosque

China's campaign to 'Sinicize' Islam curbs religious freedom

China's campaign to 'Sinicize' Islam curbs religious freedom

Society3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A migrant looks through a fence as others wait in a line to be registered inside a refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia, outside Nicosia, Cyprus

EU asylum policy: Will Germany agree to get tough?

EU asylum policy: Will Germany agree to get tough?

Politics1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

Tatsiana Khomich holds up a picture of Maria Kolesnikova

Belarus 'isolates prominent political prisoners'

Belarus 'isolates prominent political prisoners'

Conflicts13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Visitors discover images and models of the Neom project during an expo in Riyadh.

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Mahnaz Akbari, former commander of the Afghan National Army's Female Tactical Platoon

Future in US uncertain for Afghan women who fought Taliban

Future in US uncertain for Afghan women who fought Taliban

Politics3 hours ago03:00 min
More from North America

Latin America

An Indigenous man in Brazil takes part in a march to protest

Brazil: Indigenous communities fear for property rights

Brazil: Indigenous communities fear for property rights

Business10 hours ago01:49 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage