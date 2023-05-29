Canada: Thousands evacuated due to Halifax wildfires

The wildfires raging through the eastern city's vicinity have led to the evacuation of at least 16,000 citizens. Prime Minister Trudeau offered up his government's support in the face of the "incredibly serious" flames.

Wildfires have raged in Canada's eastern city of Halifax for days, leading to the mandatory evacuation of thousands of citizens as of Monday.

Citizens of Halifax suburbs including Hammonds Plains, Upper Tantallon and Pockwork will not be allowed to return until advised by municipal authorities.

At least 16,000 citizens were evacuated, after authorities declared a state of emergency late on Sunday.

The fires impacted citizens of Halifax's suburbs, including Hammonds Plains Image: Instagram@alka.films/REUTERS

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his government's support with handling the situation in Nova Scotia, where Halifax is located, which he described as "incredibly serious."

No deaths or injuries have thus far been reported.

What do we know about the fire?

Television footage showed large plumes of smoke, with houses and vehicles gutted by the flames.

The cause of the fire was unknown. But its spread was aided by strong winds and tinder-dry woods.

Officials said a large quantity of rain, which was not forecast this week, was needed to bring the wildfires under control.

Fires also struck Canada's westernmost province of British Columbia Image: B.C. Wildfire Service/Handout/REUTERS

Wildfires were also reported in other areas of Canada during the past few days, including in the province of New Brunswick and western provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, but most were now under control.

Canada's western areas have been repeatedly hit by extreme weather in recent years. The intensity and frequency of such conditions have been attributed to global warming.

Wildfires were also reported in other areas of Canada during the past few days, including Alberta Image: Alex Desjaralais/REUTERS

