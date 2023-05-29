  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkish election
Right-wing extremism
Climate protests
A water bomber plane flies through heavy smoke as an out-of-control wildfire in a suburban community outside of Halifax quickly spread on Sunday May 28, 2023.
Wildfires have caused thousands of residents of Canada's city of Halifax to evacuateImage: Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press/ZUMA/picture alliance
CatastropheCanada

Canada: Thousands evacuated due to Halifax wildfires

13 minutes ago

The wildfires raging through the eastern city's vicinity have led to the evacuation of at least 16,000 citizens. Prime Minister Trudeau offered up his government's support in the face of the "incredibly serious" flames.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RwsB

Wildfires have raged in Canada's eastern city of Halifax for days, leading to the mandatory evacuation of thousands of citizens as of Monday.

Citizens of Halifax suburbs including Hammonds Plains, Upper Tantallon and Pockwork will not be allowed to return until advised by municipal authorities. 

At least 16,000 citizens were evacuated, after authorities declared a state of emergency late on Sunday.

Firefighters retreat as flames approach, amid the Grizzly Wildfire Complex, in East Prairie Metis Settlement, Alberta, Canada May 19, 2023.
The fires impacted citizens of Halifax's suburbs, including Hammonds PlainsImage: Instagram@alka.films/REUTERS

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his government's support with handling the situation in Nova Scotia, where Halifax is located, which he described as "incredibly serious."

No deaths or injuries have thus far been reported.

What do we know about the fire?

Television footage showed large plumes of smoke, with houses and vehicles gutted by the flames.

The cause of the fire was unknown. But its spread was aided by strong winds and tinder-dry woods.

Officials said a large quantity of rain, which was not forecast this week, was needed to bring the wildfires under control.

Smoke rises from a wildfire in the Donnie Creek Complex south of Fort Nelson, British Columbia, Canada May 27, 2023.
Fires also struck Canada's westernmost province of British ColumbiaImage: B.C. Wildfire Service/Handout/REUTERS

Wildfires were also reported in other areas of Canada during the past few days, including in the province of New Brunswick and western provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, but most were now under control.

Canada's western areas have been repeatedly hit by extreme weather in recent years. The intensity and frequency of such conditions have been attributed to global warming.

Firefighters retreat as flames approach, amid the Grizzly Wildfire Complex, in East Prairie Metis Settlement, Alberta, Canada May 19, 2023.
Wildfires were also reported in other areas of Canada during the past few days, including AlbertaImage: Alex Desjaralais/REUTERS

rmt/wd (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kosovo riot police along with KFOR (International Military Mission to Kosovo) military police, secure access to a municipal building in Zvecan as Kosovo Serbs gather outside the building after police helped install ethnic Albanian mayors following controversial elections, on May 29, 2023.

Kosovo: NATO-led troops injured as Serbs protest new mayors

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Women and children who fled the violence in Sudan are seen sitting in an arid landscape

Chad villages overwhelmed with Sudanese refugees

Chad villages overwhelmed with Sudanese refugees

Conflicts8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman casts her ballot duing a by-election held in Bogra, Thakurgaon, Chapainawabganj and Brahmanbaria in Bangladesh

US tries to support Bangladeshi democracy with visa threat

US tries to support Bangladeshi democracy with visa threat

Politics9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Large bronze sculpture of a horse in an exhibition space

Why a German museum is putting two Nazi sculptures on show

Why a German museum is putting two Nazi sculptures on show

Culture19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Screenshot of a drone in a forest from the videogame "Death From Above"

War games: Is Ukraine video game exploitative or positive?

War games: Is Ukraine video game exploitative or positive?

Conflicts8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi astronaut and cancer researcher Rayyanah Barnawi forming a heart with her hands

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

PoliticsMay 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during the State of the Union address earlier this year

Biden, McCarthy seek Congress approval of debt ceiling deal

Biden, McCarthy seek Congress approval of debt ceiling deal

Politics22 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A massive container ship entering the Panama Canal

Will climate change cut off the Panama Canal?

Will climate change cut off the Panama Canal?

Business6 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage