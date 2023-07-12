  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO summit
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather
Human RightsCanada

Canada probes Nike over alleged use of forced Uyghur labor

24 minutes ago

In addition to Nike, Canada has also launched a separate probe into the Dynasty Gold mining company for allegedly benefitting from the use of Uyghur forced labor in China.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Tkg5
A woman wearing a mask walking in front passing by a Nike store in Beijing, China
Nike has maintained that it no longer has any ties with companies using Uyghur forced laborImage: Ng Han Guan/AP/picture alliance

A corporate ethics watchdog in Canada on Tuesday launched separate investigations into sporting goods company Nike and the mining firm Dynasty Gold over allegations of using forced labor from China's Uyghur minority.

Nike Canada and Dynasty Gold, based in Vancouver, are both "alleged to have or have had supply chains or operations in the People's Republic of China identified as using or benefitting from the use of Uyghur forced labor," a statement from the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE) said.

The probes were launched after a coalition of 28 civil society organizations lodged several complaints in June last year about the overseas business of 13 Canadian companies.

Since setting up its complaint mechanism in 2021, this is the first such case where the Canadian agency has initiated an investigation, and no other agencies in Canada have launched such investigations.

UN Uyghur Report

Meanwhile, CORE is investigating complaints against the other 11 companies and is expected to release their reports in the coming weeks.

"I have not pre-judged the outcome of the investigations," Ombudsperson Sheri Meyerhoffer said in a statement, adding that the watchdog is "very concerned" about how these companies have chosen to respond to these allegations. We will await the results and we will publish final reports with my recommendations."

CORE was established in 2017 to investigate human rights violations mainly by Canadian garment, mining and oil and gas companies operating abroad. It does not have legal powers to prosecute the companies if found guilty.

How have Nike and Dynasty Gold responded to the allegations

Nike Canada is suspected of having "supply relationships with Chinese companies identified as using or benefitting from the use of Uyghur forced labor," adding, "Nike maintains that they no longer have ties with these companies and provided information on their due diligence practices," the statement by the agency said.

Dynasty Gold is alleged to have "benefited from the use of Uyghur forced labor at a mine in China in which Dynasty Gold holds a majority interest.

Canada, China expel diplomats in escalating row

 "Dynasty Gold's response to the complaint is that it does not have operational control over the mine and that these allegations arose after it left the region," the statement continued.

In an email Dynasty Gold responded to Reuters news agency calling the "totally unfounded."

In recent years several US and Canadian companies have been accused of using forced labor from the Uyghur Muslims, an ethnic minority in China.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has referred to the treatment of Uyghurs in China as crimes against humanity. 

Beijing denies the accusations, describing the facilities as vocational centers designed to curb extremism.

mf/sms (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (center, hand raised) greets cheering supporters in Vilnius, Lithuania, alongside his wife Olena (left), Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (right) and First Lady Diana

NATO summit: No Ukraine entry timeline, Turkey backs Sweden

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A money changer counts Nigerian naira currency at a bureau de change, in Lagos, Nigeria

African exchange rate: Sliding currencies stoke inflation

African exchange rate: Sliding currencies stoke inflation

Business21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida boarding an aircraft

Japan eyes stronger EU ties as China looms ever larger

Japan eyes stronger EU ties as China looms ever larger

Politics20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Rapper Anoki

How rapper Anoki involuntarily became a poster boy

How rapper Anoki involuntarily became a poster boy

Music19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Polish President Andrzej Duda (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (center left) attend an ecumenical service in the Catholic cathedral in Lutsk, Ukraine, July 9, 2023

Ukraine, Poland mark 80th anniversary of Volhynia massacre

Ukraine, Poland mark 80th anniversary of Volhynia massacre

History21 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Fransiska from Guinea came to Tunisia on a popular square in Sfax

African migrants in Tunisia: "We need help"

African migrants in Tunisia: "We need help"

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

3 people inside a trailer. One man, wearing a lab coat, addresses man in shorts

The mobile vasectomy clinic

The mobile vasectomy clinic

Society22 hours ago05:38 min
More from North America

Latin America

Portraits of murdered journalists posted on the doors of the Attorney General, sealed with police tape

Murdered journalists in Mexico: a deadly profession

Murdered journalists in Mexico: a deadly profession

Press Freedom14 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage