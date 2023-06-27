  1. Skip to content
Uyghurs in China - An Oppressed Minority

22 minutes ago

More than a million Uyghurs, "reeducated" through forced labor, detention and sterilization. Is a quiet genocide taking place behind the walls of these "camps"?

https://p.dw.com/p/4P8ZS
Doku | China - Das Drama der Uiguren, Teil 1
Image: Java Films

And just what plan is being pursued by the government of the Xinjiang region?

China - Dabancheng - Umerziehungslager
Image: Reuters/T. Peter

China’s Uyghur policy is a kind of quiet genocide: arbitrary detentions, torture, slave labor, cultural vandalism, the reeducation of children and adults, forced sterilizations. Beijing maintains an iron-fisted stranglehold on the Xinjiang region, which is only autonomous by name.

 

 

Doku | China - Das Drama der Uiguren, Teil 1
Image: Java Films

 

The foundation stone for the worst oppression since World War Two was laid in 2014 by President Xi Jinping in a speech delivered behind closed doors to high-ranking Communist Party officials. In it, he called for an all-out "struggle against terrorism, infiltration and separatism” using the "organs of dictatorship” and showing "absolutely no mercy.” 

Doku | China - Das Drama der Uiguren, Teil 1
Image: Java Films

 

Under the pretext of combating radical Islamism and poverty, the Communist Party of China is working on the complete annihilation of Uyghur culture. Years passed before the international community voiced its concerns. Undeterred by the threats from abroad, Beijing continues to pursue its persecution of Turkic-speaking and primarily Muslim minorities.

Doku | China - Das Drama der Uiguren, Teil 1
Image: Java Films

 

What’s the reason for this bitter oppression? After all, it concerns not just China, but ultimately the future of freedom and democracy worldwide. What are its historical roots? These are some of the questions answered in this documentary, with the help of archive footage, specialist views from China and beyond, as well as reports from Uyghurs who’ve managed to escape internment camps. 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

Part 1:

DW English

TUE 01.08.2023 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 01.08.2023 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 01.08.2023 – 18:15 UTC
WED 02.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
THU 03.08.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 05.08.2023 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 06.08.2023 – 13:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

WED 02.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 05.08.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

 

Part 2:

DW English

TUE 08.08.2023 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 08.08.2023 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 08.08.2023 – 18:15 UTC
WED 09.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
THU 10.08.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 12.08.2023 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 13.08.2023 – 13:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

WED 09.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 05.08.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves Rostov on Don on Saturday during an insurrection by his forces
Live

Wagner chief Prigozhin arrives in Belarus

Conflicts41 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
