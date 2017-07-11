Canada: Police arrest 2 protest leaders

Canadian police on Thursday arrested at least two leaders of the so-called "freedom convoy" protest that has paralyzed the Canadian capital city of Ottawa.

One of the arrested organizers said she expected to be arrested in a video posted Thursday after Ottawa police issued a final warning to protesters late Wednesday, asking protesters to either leave or face being arrested.

She called on supporters to flood the capital in the video, saying truckers already in place would "stay and fight for your freedom."

"If you can come to Ottawa and stand with us, that would be fantastic," she said. Another protest leader was also arrested a little earlier in the day.

More police deployed around Parliament building

Police on Thursday surrounded the area around the Parliament Hill, where hundreds of massive trucks remained parked.

"We've begun to harden the perimeter around the protests," Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said. "What I can tell you is this weekend will look very different than the past three weekends."

Bell issued an ultimatum to protesters on Wednesday, saying they could either leave or risk arrest.

In a statement, he "pledged to take back the entirety of the downtown core and every occupied space."

He added that "some of the techniques we are lawfully able and prepared to use are not what we are used to seeing in Ottawa."

A large number of police officers have since moved to the protest place and cordoned off the area.

"I implore anyone that's there: Get in your truck.. and leave our city streets," Bell told reporters.

Protesters have entreched themselves in downtown Ottawa, completed with a hot tub and barbecues

How the situation evolved

The protest began at the end of last month when Canadian truckers blocked a key bridge between Canada and the US over COVID-19 vaccination rules.

On February 14, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked Canada's Emergencies Act, which gave the police sweeping powers to respond to the crisis. The convoy was broken up by police on the same day.

The vital international trade corridor was reopened, but the protests were far from over since thousands had camped out in trucks and vehicles in Ottawa.

Ottawa police said in a statement a few days ago that "safety concerns — arising from aggressive, illegal behavior by many demonstrators" limited what security forces could do.

