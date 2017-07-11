Canada: Court orders protesting truckers to stop honking

A Canadian court has granted an interim injunction preventing people from sounding horns in downtown Ottawa.

Monday's court order comes as a part of a class-action lawsuit brought on behalf of residents, some of whom said they feel unsafe in their neighborhood.



Thousands of protesters have descended upon the Canadian capital in largely-peaceful demonstrations accompanied by ear-splitting horn blaring.

The self-titled "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations, now past the 10-day mark, began as truckers protested against vaccine requirements when crossing the border between the US and Canada. It later turned into a broader protest against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

Last week, the protests included some Confederate and Nazi flags.

COVID: Truckers' protest convoy paralyzes Ottawa — in pictures Angry truckers The protest in Ottawa began when a convoy of truckers reached the city on January 29 after a dayslong journey. They were angry at being required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to cross the US-Canadian border.

COVID: Truckers' protest convoy paralyzes Ottawa — in pictures Growing protest Since the convoy arrived, however, the protests have become broader in their scope. Demonstrators have railed not only against general COVID-19 restrictions, but called for the overthrow of the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — even though it is not responsible for most regulations, which are rather imposed by provincial governments.

COVID: Truckers' protest convoy paralyzes Ottawa — in pictures Blocking the streets The truckers from the so-called Freedom Convoy have parked their big rigs in the streets of Ottawa, disrupting traffic. Protesters have also set up tents and temporary shacks, paralyzing the city. Mayor Jim Watson has described the situation as "completely out of control" and warned of danger to the safety of residents.

COVID: Truckers' protest convoy paralyzes Ottawa — in pictures Street protests Supporters of the convoy have held demonstrations at key sites in the city. Residents have complained of often crude behavior or of being insulted or blocked by protesters. The mayor says the state of emergency he has announced "reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents."

COVID: Truckers' protest convoy paralyzes Ottawa — in pictures Support from home and abroad The protesters in the capital received support from thousands from outside the city on the weekend. Financial aid was also forthcoming through the crowdfunding site GoFundMe, which has, however, since taken down the protests' donation platform, angering some prominent US Republicans who have been backing the convoy.

COVID: Truckers' protest convoy paralyzes Ottawa — in pictures As could be expected ... ... former US President Donald Trump is among those supporting the protesters' cause. He called Trudeau a "far-left" lunatic who has "destroyed Canada with insane COVID mandates." Former US Ambassador Bruce Heyman responded by tweeting: "Trump and his followers are a threat not just to the US but to all democracies."

COVID: Truckers' protest convoy paralyzes Ottawa — in pictures Counterprotesters show mandate support The truckers' demonstration has provoked counterprotests, with participants showing support not only for vaccination but also hospital staff. In fact, polls show that much of the Canadian public supports the measures taken to stem COVID-19. And more than 77% of people in Canada have been vaccinated.

COVID: Truckers' protest convoy paralyzes Ottawa — in pictures 'We have to get our city back' Ottawa police will soon be reinforced by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a federal force, with Mayor Watson telling CFRA radio: "We have to get our city back." Police say that those who bring protesters any material aid now face potential arrest. But the protesters say they won't leave until all mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Author: Timothy Jones



How have Canadian authorities reacted to the protests?

After being in isolation for a week following a COVID infection, Trudeau appeared in public on Monday, responding to an emergency debate in the parliament: "It has to stop."

"This is a story of a country that got through this pandemic by being united and a few people shouting and waving swastikas does not define who Canadians are," he said.

The prime minister and his family were moved out of Ottawa to an undisclosed location due to security concerns when the convoy began rolling into the city.

Watch video 02:10 Truckers protest new vaccine rules

Police in Ottawa seized thousands of liters of fuel and removed an oil tanker in a bid to end the truckers’ protest. Authorities said number of trucks and protesters had fallen significantly, from 3,000 trucks and 10,000-15,000 protesters last weekend to 1,000 trucks and 5,000 protesters.

"We are turning up the heat in every way we possibly can," Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said on Monday, days after he said there may not be a "policing solution" to the occupation. "We are asking for a major push of resources to come in the next 72 hours."

A day earlier, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency in the capital, declaring the protests "out of control."

What the protesters say

While Canadians have largely followed the government's health measures, recent polls have shown increased frustrations against restrictions.

"They don't know what to do with us," said 59-year-old farmer and trucker John Lambert said at the protest. "All they've got to do is come to their senses. It's up to them to resolve it."

A woman holds up signs in support of the protesting truckers

The protests have received some international support, with several Republicans from the United States backing the truckers in statements and across social media.

At a protest in New Zealand’s Wellington, several protesters carried Canadian flags in solidarity.

"I'm just supporting the brothers in Canada, fighting for freedom over there," said an expatriate named Billy, who declined to give his surname.

