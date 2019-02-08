 Canada jails Quebec mosque shooter, no parole for 40 years | News | DW | 08.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Canada jails Quebec mosque shooter, no parole for 40 years

A Canadian court has sentenced a man found guilty of killing men at a mosque in Quebec City to 40 years in prison. The judge found that although Alexandre Bissonnette was motivated by hatred, it was not a terror attack.

Gunmen stormed into a Quebec mosque during evening prayers (Getty Images/AFP/A. Vaughan)

A Quebec City court handed a life sentence on Friday to the gunman who fatally shot six members of a Quebec mosque in 2017.

Alexandre Bissonnette had already pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and another six accounts of attempted murder.

Judge Francois Huot rejected a request by the prosecution for Bissonette to be given a 150-year sentence, which would have the longest-ever in Canada.

However, he also noted the killer's "visceral hatred of Muslim immigrants" in his decision. Hout ruled on a life sentence with the eligibility of parole only after 40 years.

Read more: Canadians fear rising xenophobia, hate crimes in wake of mosque attack

Bissonnette entered the mosque and opened fire on some 40 men and children who were chatting after the end of prayers. Those who were killed were all dual nationals who had emigrated to Canada in recent decades.

The killer's "highly premeditated" attack would be "written in blood" in Canadian history as one of the country's worst tragedies, Huot said in court.

While Huot said the attack was motivated by prejudice, he said it did not constitute a terror attack. The judge cited Bissonette's mental health issues, including an obsession with suicide.

Bissonnette, a university student at the time of the shooting, became enticed by nationalist and supremacist ideologies before committing the "unjustified and deadly" massacre.

rc/jm (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Canada's top court rules reporter must hand over notes on alleged terrorist

The court ruled that there was a public interest in obtaining evidence for a terrorism case. The decision may impact the willingness of sources to speak to journalists. (01.12.2018)  

Canada teen youngest ever sentenced for terrorism

A boy has been given two years in jail after he robbed a store clerk at knifepoint. Prosecutors said he planned to use the money to join the "Islamic State" (IS) militia. (06.04.2016)  

Quebec mosque shooting suspect charged with six murders

A French-Canadian student has been charged with six counts of murder following Sunday's attack on a mosque in Quebec City. Only one person is believed to be responsible - not two, as was initially believed. (30.01.2017)  

Canadians fear rising xenophobia, hate crimes in wake of mosque attack

Canada has seen a spike in suspected hate crimes since a fatal attack on a mosque in Quebec City. Experts now say rising xenophobia and divisive, political rhetoric is cause for concern, Jillian Kestler-D'Amours reports. (25.02.2017)  

Two suspects arrested after Quebec mosque shooting kills six, injures eight

Prime Minister Trudeau has called the shooting in the eastern Canadian city a "terrorist attack." The gunmen, whose motive remains unknown, opened fire during evening prayers. (30.01.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

G7 Gipfel in Kanada Donald Trump

Why are there no large anti-Trump protests in Quebec? 09.06.2018

Donald Trump is not very popular in Canada nor in the country's French-speaking province Quebec. So with the US president there for the G7 meeting, why were there no large protests against him?

Niederlande Demonstrantin trägt Burka in Den Haag

Canada's Quebec passes bill banning covered faces in public services 19.10.2017

The Quebec provincial legislature has passed a religious neutrality bill obliging citizens to uncover their faces when giving and receiving public services. Many say the law targets Muslim women.

Kanada Toronto Moschee

Canadians fear rising xenophobia, hate crimes in wake of mosque attack 25.02.2017

Canada has seen a spike in suspected hate crimes since a fatal attack on a mosque in Quebec City. Experts now say rising xenophobia and divisive, political rhetoric is cause for concern, Jillian Kestler-D'Amours reports.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 