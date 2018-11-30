 Canada′s top court rules reporter must hand over notes on alleged terrorist | News | DW | 01.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Canada's top court rules reporter must hand over notes on alleged terrorist

The court ruled that there was a public interest in obtaining evidence for a terrorism case. The decision may impact the willingness of sources to speak to journalists.

Supreme Court of Canada (picture-alliance/empics/S. Kilpatrick )

Canada's Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a reporter must hand over correspondence with a suspected jihadi to police for use in a prosecution.

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court ruled that "the media's interest was outweighed by the public interest in obtaining reliable evidence of very serious terrorism offenses."

Read more: EU plans online terrorist content crackdown 

Vice Media, which had appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada on behalf of its reporter, said in an editorial the decision reflected that "our society has failed to recognize the importance of a free, and independent press.

"Today's decision will no doubt have a chilling effect on both sources, who may be reluctant to talk to reporters, and on journalists themselves, who could be less inclined to report on sensitive issues," it said.

The case centered on a series of 2014 reports by Vice national security reporter Ben Makuch based on online communication with Canadian Farah Shirdon, who allegedly joined the "Islamic State" in Iraq and Syria. Shirdon was charged in absentia with terrorism offenses in 2015. He is believed to have been killed in a 2015 US airstrike.

Following the court ruling, Makuch called it a "dark day for freedom of the press."

In 2015, Canadian police obtained a warrant demanding Vice Media and Makuch hand over any correspondence and information related to Shirdon, whose statements could provide evidence for prosecution.

Vice Media and Makuch then challenged lower court decisions before bringing the case to the Supreme Court. In 2017, Canada passed a law to protect reporters' sources, but top court justices said it did not apply since it was enacted after the events in the Vice case occurred.

CWA Canada, a union representing thousands of journalists, said authorities should not rely on the press to investigate crimes.

"Police have an important job to do in protecting us from crime, but they cannot expect journalists to do that job for them. The media is not, nor should it ever be, an arm of the state," said president Martin O'Hanlon.

cw/sms (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Global Media Forum 2018: If the media won't report on terrorism, who will?

The international media gives short shrift to terrorism outside the West as it spends vast amounts of time, ink and money to cover royal weddings. Journalists who report on terror came together in Bonn to discuss why. (11.06.2018)  

Journalism and the terror trap

September 11, 2011 marks a decisive change in journalism. 17 years later, numerous terror attacks have occurred, forcing people in the media to continue to evaluate the relationship between terrorism and journalism. (17.05.2018)  

EU plans online terrorist content crackdown

The EU wants to take legal measures to control terrorist content online, according to media reports. EU Security Commissioner Julian King said voluntary agreements had not provided citizens with enough protection. (09.08.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Tschechien, Prag - Ministerpräsident Andrej Babis

How oligarchs captured Central Europe's media 23.11.2018

Journalism is a dangerous job in Central Europe. Hungary and the Czech Republic have shown how three or four oligarchs can hand the government an almost total stranglehold.

Deutschland Prozessbeginn gegen mutmaßlichen deutschen Taliban

German Taliban fighter on trial in Dusseldorf 29.11.2018

German national Thomas K. joined the Taliban and was planning on blowing up a US military convoy in Afghanistan. Now he is on trial in Dusseldorf. DW's Esther Felden traces his story.

Berlin Pressekonferenz der AfD

German media 'not falling for AfD anymore,' says OBS study 20.11.2018

German reporters have learned to avoid being baited by the far-right populism of the AfD, a new OBS study says. Instead, the media is pursuing new investigations into the AfD.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 