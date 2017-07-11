Canada: Firefighters battle 170 wildfires amid heat wave

Over 170 wildfires were raging in the western Canadian province of British Colombia (BC) on Saturday, as the region experiences a record heat wave.

The Canadian military was put on standby to help fight the blazes and evacuate citizens from affected towns.

Many of the fires were caused by lightning strikes.

"We saw 12,000 lightning strikes, roughly, yesterday," British Columbia Wildfire Service official Cliff Chapman told the public CBC news outlet on Saturday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed to work with the government of British Columbia to respond to the threat.

Towns devastated by the blazes

The small British Columbian town of Lytton was almost completely destroyed by the blazes. The town recorded a record high temperature of 49.6 degrees Celsius (121.28 degrees F) earlier this week.

"Schools have burned, homes have burned, ambulance stations, hospitals," Canadian news reporter Emad Agahi told DW from the town of Boston Bar, which is located not far from Lytton.

Although authorities said they believe there were likely two fatalities so far, Agahi said the number could be higher. He said the town is still "hazardous," which makes it difficult for authorities to come in and determine the true number of deaths.

Agahi said the destruction is likely not over yet.

"Unfortunately, it's only the beginning of our traditional wildfire season," Agahi added.

Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist at the California-based Breakthrough Institute, told DW on aturday that climate change is exacerbating heat waves in the province.

"Climate change makes heat waves much more severe than they would be in a world without climate change," Hausfather said.

Heat wave kills hundreds in Canada, US

The unprecedented heat wave has killed hundreds across Canada and the United States.

British Columbia's chief medical coroner Lisa LaPointe said Friday that 719 sudden and unexpected deaths have occurred due to the ongoing heat wave, which began on June 25.

Canada's record heat wave — in pictures Record-breaking temperatures A girl cools off at a community water park in Richmond, British Columbia. Schools and COVID-19 vaccination centers were closed earlier in the week as community cooling centers opened to help residents cope with the unprecedented heat wave.

Canada's record heat wave — in pictures Flames consume Lytton Lytton, which experienced Canada's all-time record high temperature of 49.6C (121.28F) degrees this week, was consumed by a wildfire Thursday. Officials said over 90% of the town was destroyed.

Canada's record heat wave — in pictures A surge in sudden deaths Scores of people are believed to have died due to the extreme heat. In the province of British Columbia alone, the chief coroner received reports of at least 486 "sudden and unexpected deaths" from June 23 to June 28. Under normal circumstances, around 165 people would die over the same period.

Canada's record heat wave — in pictures Days of sweltering heat Environment Canada warns the heat wave will not lift for days, though parts of British Columbia and Yukon could see relief sooner.

Canada's record heat wave — in pictures 'Heat dome' causing problems Water parks have provided much-needed relief during a sweltering week. Meteorologists say the extraordinary heat was caused by a dome of high pressure over the Northwest. The situation is also aggravated by the effects of climate change, which are increasing the frequency of extreme weather events.

Canada's record heat wave — in pictures Temperatures 'like never before' Police in Vancouver redeployed dozens of officers and asked the public to call 911 only for emergencies because heat-related deaths had depleted front-line resources and delayed response times. "Vancouver has never experienced heat like this, and sadly dozens of people are dying because of it,'' Sgt. Steve Addison said. "Our officers are stretched thin."

Canada's record heat wave — in pictures Last record set in 1937 Prior to the start of the heat wave, the historical high in Canada was 45 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit), set in Saskatchewan in 1937.



The heat has also caused fatalities in the US states of Washington and Oregon.

The death toll in Oregon has reached at least 95 as of Friday, according to the state's medical examiner's office. Washington officials say there have been around 30 deaths so far from the heat.

wd/sms (AFP, AP, dpa)