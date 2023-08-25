  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentCanada

Canada after the wildfires: Building back better

August 25, 2023

As Canada experiences its worst ever wildfire season, we look at efforts to rebuild one town in British Columbia. Also: How poverty forces women into sex work in India. And: Why youth unemployment is a growing problem in China.

GLOD Hongkong

Hong Kong’s quiet opposition

The Hong Kong conflict reached its climax in 2019. Now, citizens are protesting in other ways.
Human RightsJuly 24, 202306:09 min
GLOD Mauritius

Mauritius: Exiled Chagossians

The Indian Ocean’s Chagos Archipelago is a British Overseas Territory. Mauritius now wants it back.
SocietyJuly 24, 202308:36 min
GLOD Argentinien

Argentines eat transgenic bread

Argentina has developed GM wheat. Now people worry about the effect on their health.
Food SecurityJuly 24, 202305:59 min
DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite

Global Us — What connects us all

There are eight billion people on Earth and we are better connected than ever before. How can we make use of that? From Global 3000 comes Global Us - because we need joint action now more than ever.

Yevgeny Prigozhin (left) is seen serving Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (center) at a dinner in 2011

The long list of Putin critics targeted by the Kremlin

PoliticsAugust 25, 2023
