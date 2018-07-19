 Can Cambodia′s young voters end Hun Sen′s long rule? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 25.07.2018

Asia

Can Cambodia's young voters end Hun Sen's long rule?

With an upcoming general election, young Cambodian's are becoming more politically active. If they can use their votes to create social change, however, remains to be seen.

Kambodscha Wahlen Proteste 16.09.2013 in Phnom Penh (Reuters)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has ruled the country for 33 years, and in Sunday's general election, Hun and his Cambodian People's Party (CPP) are expected to win again. For a younger generation of Cambodians, Hun is the only prime minister they have ever known.

Cambodia has one of the youngest populations in Southeast Asia. According to a study by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, almost two-thirds of Cambodians are under the age of 30. This also has an effect on the electorate. According to the National Election Committee of Cambodia, over 3,886,000 voters are aged between 18 and 35 years old, which is more than 46 percent of total registered voters.

This makes the political opinions of young Cambodians hugely important for the country's politics and development. However, many young Cambodians are not enthusiastic about the election.

Read more: Cambodian activists fear for the future ahead of national elections

Noan Sereiboth, a 29-year-old political blogger in Phnom Penh, told DW that he stays updated with news on the political situation in Cambodia and is closely following the upcoming election, but admitted that he is not expecting to be surprised by the outcome.

"It is not so exciting anymore, because we have kind of already predicted the result of the election," he said. Despite international criticism of the election concerning the number of political parties participating, he hopes to see a large voter turnout.

Sereiboth said that although there has been some development in certain industries in Cambodia, there are still needs that are being unmet, like medical care, education, public transport and fighting corruption.

"There are still problems and the ruling party has not fulfilled what we need," he said. "We need more determination."

A low youth turnout?

Samoeurth Seavmeng from Politikofee, a youth community forum that holds discussions on political and social issues in Cambodia, told DW that she uses social media to express her ideas about the elections, along with political and social issues in Cambodia.

"My friends on Facebook can reflect and make conclusions from my posts," said Seavmeng.

Preap Kol, executive director of Transparency International of Cambodia, told DW that there has been a lower number of young Cambodians participating in the election campaign this year.

"Compared to previous elections [in 2013 and 2017], the dynamics, enthusiasm and numbers are much less," said Kol. He predicts CPP to win a two-thirds majority.

"There will be a lower voter turnout and higher number of invalid votes than in the last elections," he said.

Read more: Cambodia's Hun Sen demands closure of key human rights group

Regarding youth turnout in the 2018 elections, Seavmeng said, "I think it's extremely important. There are many of them and most are educated and can access a lot of information." 

"I think they are capable of deciding who deserves their vote," she added, saying she was still unsure about the election result.

"What I can predict is that, unlike previous elections, the number of eligible voters decrease."

Role of social media

According to a 2016 study by Development Innovations Cambodia, a USAID-funded project, Facebook has become Cambodians' most important source of news about the country. 

Cambodian politicians are also heavy users of Facebook. The exiled former Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) leader, Sam Rainsy, uses social media as a tool to communicate from abroad to a mass-audience in Cambodia.

And given its effectiveness in reaching voters, Hun Sen also takes advantage of social media, regularly updating his Facebook wall with posts about his political duties and live broadcasting of his public events.

Read more: Khmer Rouge genocide in the minds of Cambodian youth

However, Seavmeng noted that youth engagement in political discussions on social media has decreased amid stories of people getting arrested after posting negative comments about the government.

In 2015, a university student was arrested and sentenced after he called for people to join his "color revolution" campaign. Soon after, three more people were arrested after they insulted the king. 

Sereiboth said he is concerned about the spread of fake news on Facebook.

"Facebook is an important communication tool in Cambodia and many citizens place too much trust in it."

  • Photo: Cambodia, Coconut School Cambodia. (Source: Coconut School)

    Would you go to a school made of trash?

    From plastic bottles to a beautiful flag

    If you're going to throw your water bottles away after drinking, think again. At the Coconut School on Koh Dach island on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, bottles are craftily cut and spray-painted in different colors. They are then assembled to form a mural of the Cambodian flag. You can also do similar things at your school or house!

  • Photo: Bottle walls, Coconut School, Cambodia. (Source: Coconut School)

    Would you go to a school made of trash?

    We don't need tiles

    Covering walls and floors with tiles can be expensive, so why not use beer bottles instead? That's what Coconut School has done, as well as incorporating decorative flower motifs on the floor using bottle caps.

  • Kambodscha - Coconut School Cambodia (Coconut School)

    Would you go to a school made of trash?

    Decorating with plastic spoons and bottle caps

    Students take special classes in recycling, reusing and hand crafting rubbish, so they are able to do their own projects. That, says the school's founder Ouk Vanday, not only helps reduce waste in the environment but also prompts the children to think creatively. In this photo, children are decorating the school's sign with plastic spoons and bottle caps.

  • Kambodscha - Coconut School Cambodia (Coconut School)

    Would you go to a school made of trash?

    Raise your plastic cups to the roof

    Vanday does not earn any money from the school. Instead, he relies on donations from friends, college students and others to sustain it. Some cafes in Phnom Penh also donate their used plastic spoons and cups, which have in turn become part of the school's roof.

  • Photo: Colorful tires reused as flower pots, Coconut School, Cambodia. (Source: Koh Dach)

    Would you go to a school made of trash?

    Flowers can blossom in anything

    Anything can be a flower pot if one is creative and environmentally-friendly enough to realize it. The people at Coconut School are both and have even transformed tires into colorful containers.

  • Kambodscha - Coconut School Cambodia (Coconut School)

    Would you go to a school made of trash?

    Colorful ornaments made entirely of trash

    At Coconut School, no waste is wasted because teachers and the students are always looking for different ways to transform their trash. In this room, no part of any plastic bottle goes to waste. Instead they're turned into ornaments.

  • Kambodscha - Coconut School Cambodia (Coconut School)

    Would you go to a school made of trash?

    Getting a green education

    Vanday believes that to clean up Cambodia, young people need to be educated about the environment. They also need to be involved in sustainable activities themselves so they can see the impact and feel they are making a difference.

    Author: Bormey Chy


Cambodian politics - opposing PM Hun Sen from afar

Cambodian opposition leader-in-exile, Sam Rainsy, is trying to mount a strong challenge to long-ruling Prime Minister Hun Sen in Cambodia's upcoming elections – from and with the help of Europe. Kris Janssens reports. (07.02.2018)  

Cambodian activists fear for the future ahead of national elections

Critics of Cambodian PM Hun Sen face harsh punishments for reporting on corruption, which they say has eroded the country's institutions. Under one-party rule, a free press and opposition parties have also been stifled. (12.07.2018)  

Cambodia's Hun Sen demands closure of key human rights group

The prime minister of Cambodia has asked the interior ministry to investigaate the Cambodia Center for Human Rights. The move comes admist a crackdown on threats to Hun Sen's 20-year rule. (26.11.2017)  

Khmer Rouge genocide in the minds of Cambodian youth

A tradition of silence surrounds the horrific atrocities committed in Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge regime during the 1970s. How do the nation's youths view that difficult part of their history? (20.07.2018)  

Would you go to a school made of trash?

Concerned by the amount of trash people in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh produce each day, Ouk Vanday, decided to do something rather unusual and turn that waste into a school. (26.07.2017)  

