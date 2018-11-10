California wildfires kill dozens, force thousands to flee

One of the wildfires in northern California, which wiped out an entire town, is California's most destructive in at least a century. Residents have been fleeing a separate wildfire in southern California.
Fierce wildfires have killed at least 23 people in California, authorities said on Saturday.
In northern California, an inferno swept across the town of Paradise and destroyed more than 6,700 homes and businesses, making it the state's most destructive fire in at least a century.
The blaze, known as Camp Fire, began on Thursday and grew to nearly 140 square miles (362 square kilometers), wiping out much of Paradise, home to some 30,000 residents.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference on Saturday that 14 additional bodies had been found, bringing the death toll to 23. Many bodies were found in charred vehicles and homes. There are still 110 people missing.
Fire threatens Malibu
Two wildfires also continued to wreak havoc in southern California, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee. Two people were reported killed.
Evacuation orders included the entire town of Malibu, which is home to 13,000 residents. Some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian, were among the evacuees.
"I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires and grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones," Lady Gaga said in a tweet.
The blaze also threatened parts of the nearby town of Thousand Oaks, which witnessed a gun attack earlier this week at a college bar.
Trump chimes in
Over the past decade, California has witnessed massive wildfires wreak havoc across the western state. Studies have said wildfires often start due to extremely dry conditions, such as droughts that are spurred by climate change.
US President Donald Trump, however, threatened to suspend federal assistance to California, accusing the state of failing to prevent the fires.
"There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor," Trump said in a tweet. "Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests."
The Pasadena California Firefighters Association responded to the president on Twitter.
"Mr. President, with all due respect, you are wrong. The fires in So. Cal are urban interface fires and have NOTHING to do with forest management. Come to SoCal and learn the facts & help the victims," Pasadena Firefighters Association chief Scott Austin wrote.
