 California wildfires kill dozens, force thousands to flee | News | DW | 11.11.2018

News

California wildfires kill dozens, force thousands to flee

One of the wildfires in northern California, which wiped out an entire town, is California's most destructive in at least a century. Residents have been fleeing a separate wildfire in southern California.

Watch video 01:38
Now live
01:38 mins.

Wildfires devastate Paradise, California

Fierce wildfires have killed at least 23 people in California, authorities said on Saturday. 

In northern California, an inferno swept across the town of Paradise and destroyed more than 6,700 homes and businesses, making it the state's most destructive fire in at least a century.

The blaze, known as Camp Fire, began on Thursday and grew to nearly 140 square miles (362 square kilometers), wiping out much of Paradise, home to some 30,000 residents.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference on Saturday that 14 additional bodies had been found, bringing the death toll to 23.  Many bodies were found in charred vehicles and homes. There are still 110 people missing. 

California wildfires (Getty Images/J. Sullivan)

Rescue crews continue to find bodies in the smouldering ruins of Paradise

Read more: Climate change sets the world on fire

Fire threatens Malibu

Two wildfires also continued to wreak havoc in southern California, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee. Two people were reported killed. 

Evacuation orders included the entire town of Malibu, which is home to 13,000 residents. Some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian, were among the evacuees.

Read more: Yes, climate change fuels forest fires — but that's not the only factor

"I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires and grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones," Lady Gaga said in a tweet.

The blaze also threatened parts of the nearby town of Thousand Oaks, which witnessed a gun attack earlier this week at a college bar.

  • Fire in Paradise, California (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Berger)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Fire in Paradise

    A fast-moving wildfire engulfed the Sierra foothills in northern California, decimating Paradise — a town of 30,000 people located 87 miles (140 kilometers) north of the state capital of Sacramento. The blaze, dubbed the Camp Fire, was driven by dry conditions and strong winds.

  • People fleeing the Camp Fire (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Berger)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Evacuation

    Tens of thousands of people fled the Camp Fire, some clutching babies and pets as they abandoned vehicles and evacuated on foot. At least 23 people were killed, several of them burned in their vehicles as they sought to escape the inferno.

  • House on fire in Paradise, California (picture-alliance/AP Photo/N. Berger)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Buildings ablaze

    Flames engulfed hospitals, homes and other structures as the fire whipped through Paradise. Authorities estimated that more than 6,000 structures were destroyed. "Pretty much the community of Paradise is destroyed, it's that kind of devastation," said Cal Fire Captain Scott McLean.

  • A house burning at night in northern California (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Berger)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Nothing left

    Residents who returned to the town following the devastation found everything they once knew incinerated.

  • Forest fire in California (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Amezcua)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Fighting fire

    More than 2,000 firefighters were deployed to battle the fire. They were backed up by helicopters and water tankers.

  • Paradise, California after the Camp Fire (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Berger)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Burned to ash

    The wildfires raging across the state add to what has already been one of the worst fire years in California — 621,743 acres have been destroyed, triple the five-year average.

  • USA | Waldbrände in Californien (Getty Images/AFP/A. Gomes)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Southern California hit by wildfires

    In southern California, a quarter of a million people are under evacuation orders in Ventura Country and neighboring Los Angeles County due to wildfires. Malibu, home to Hollywood stars, was also ordered to evacuate.

  • USA | Waldbrände in Kalifornien (Getty Images/D. McNew)

    Deadly wildfires wreak havoc across California

    Mansions in flames

    Hundreds of homes have been destroyed by wildfires in southern California. Firefighters are trying to battle two separate fires from raging through upscale homes and neighborhoods.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


Trump chimes in

Over the past decade, California has witnessed massive wildfires wreak havoc across the western state. Studies have said wildfires often start due to extremely dry conditions, such as droughts that are spurred by climate change.

US President Donald Trump, however, threatened to suspend federal assistance to California, accusing the state of failing to prevent the fires.

"There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor," Trump said in a tweet. "Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests."

The Pasadena California Firefighters Association responded to the president on Twitter. 

"Mr. President, with all due respect, you are wrong. The fires in So. Cal are urban interface fires and have NOTHING to do with forest management. Come to SoCal and learn the facts & help the victims," Pasadena Firefighters Association chief Scott Austin wrote. 

Read more: Donald Trump's environmental fallacies on Twitter

cw, ls, ap/amp (AP, Reuters, AFP)

