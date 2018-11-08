12 killed in California bar shooting

Thirteen people are dead, including a sheriff's deputy, and at least 10 more are wounded after a shooting Wednesday night in a bar in Southern California.

The attacker used a handgun and smoke bombs at a country dance bar outside Los Angeles, sending hundreds of panicking people toward the exits, with some breaking windows to escape, authorities and witnesses said.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said that sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the sheriff's department, responded to the scene and was shot after he entered the building. He died at a hospital early Thursday.

The gunman, identified as a 28-year-old Marine Corps veteran, was found dead inside the bar. Authorities believe he ultimately killed himself.

"It's a horrific scene in there," Dean said early Thursday in the parking lot of the Borderline Bar & Grill. "There's blood everywhere."

There was no immediate information on the wounded victims' conditions.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Borderline Bar & Grill, Thousand Oaks In November 2018, a 28-year-old former Marine attacked a country dance bar outside Los Angeles, killing 12 people and wounding 10 others. The bar was holding a "College Night" and was packed with a young crowd. The gunman was found dead inside the bar, apparently he killed himself.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburgh Eleven worshipers were killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018 while attending a baby naming ceremony. Six others were injured, including four police officers. The gunman is currently facing 29 criminal counts and could receive the death penalty. Police said he told officers that Jews were committing genocide and that he wanted them all to die.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Parkland, Florida A 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killed 17 of his fellow classmates in February 2018. For the first time in the US, survivors of a mass shooting came together to demand immediate action on gun control. The students founded March for our Lives, a nationwide student mass protest movement.

Deadly mass shootings in the US First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs A grudge against his in-laws led a 26-year-old man to attack a church in the small, tight-knit community of Sutherland Springs, Texas in November 2017. The shooter killed 26 people between the ages of 18 months and 72 years. The mass shooting prompted President Donald Trump to focus the issue of gun violence on mental health and away from gun ownership.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Route 91 Harvest Festival, Las Vegas In the deadliest mass shooting in US history, concertgoers were targeted at a country music festival in Las Vegas in October 2017. The shooter, a 64-year-old man with no criminal record, attacked from a room in the nearby Mandalay Hotel, killing 59 people and wounding more than 400. Authorities found 23 guns in the shooter's room.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Pulse nightclub, Orlando An Afghan-American with a deep hatred for homosexuals attacked a gay nightclub in the city of Orlando, Florida in June 2016. Using an AR-15 rifle, the gunman stormed the darkened hall and killed 50 partygoers. The shooting was condemned worldwide and brought attention to hate crimes against the gay community.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown The December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut rocked the nation in its brutality. It was the first time children under the age of 8 had been directly targeted, with 20 of them dying. Mourning parents flew to Washington, DC to support President Barack Obama's background checks legislation. The law ultimately wasn't approved, despite an emotional national debate.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Century 16 Theater, Aurora In July 2012, a gunman opened fire during a movie screening in Aurora, Colorado, causing chaos and confusion. In the aftermath, 14 people were killed and 50 were wounded. The assailant attacked moviegoers as they were watching the latest Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Virginia Tech University, Blacksburg A student went on a shooting spree in a dorm and a class hall at Virginia Tech University campus in April 2007, leaving 32 people dead. The shooting turned the nation's attention to the National Rifle Association (NRA), the most powerful lobby group, which has fought to stop gun control laws.

Deadly mass shootings in the US Columbine High School, Littleton The 1999 assault in Littleton, Colorado, was the first school shooting to shock the nation. Two disgruntled students walked into their high school and opened fire with automatic weapons, killing 13 people. The attack would later become the subject of a documentary by filmmaker Michael Moore, Bowling for Columbine, that examined the causes of gun violence in the US. Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



Crowded bar

There were hundreds of people inside the Borderline Bar & Grill when the attack occurred before midnight, and shots were still being fired when deputies arrived, authorities said.

Wednesday night was "College Night" at the bar and the place was packed with a young crowd.

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he has been "fully briefed on the terrible shooting." He praised law enforcement and the "great bravery shown by police" and said "God bless all of the victims and families of the victims."

Ventura County Sheriff Dean said police did not know if the shooting was linked to international terrorism.

"Nothing has led me to believe or the FBI there is a terrorism link here," he said. "We certainly will look at that option."

Several people from inside the bar told television reporters that a tall man with his face partly covered first shot at a person working the door, then opened fire, seemingly at random, at the people inside.

According to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, there have been 306 mass shootings in the United States in 2018.

