News

Burundi forces UN human rights office to close

Burundi claims the human rights situation has improved despite allegations the government may have committed crimes against humanity. The UN said human rights gains have been eroded due to a political crisis since 2015.

Soldiers in Burundi (Getty Images/S. Platt)

Burundi has shut down the United Nations human rights office in the African country, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is with deep regret that we have had to close our office in Burundi after a 23-year presence in the country," Bachelet said. "Since the UN Human Rights Office in Burundi was established in 1995, for many years we worked with the government on peacebuilding, security sector reform, justice sector reform and helped build institutional and civil society capacity on a whole host of human rights issues."

Read more: Burundi peace talks falter as government fails to attend 

"Unfortunately, many of these human rights gains have been seriously jeopardized since 2015," Bachelet said.

Burundi has been in a political crisis since April 2015, when President Pierre Nkurunziza sought a third term in office.

At least 1,200 people have been killed and more than 400,000 others displaced due to violence, according to the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has opened an investigation.

  • A soldier runs towards a crowd (picture-alliance/D. Kurokawa)

    Burundi: A three-year-long crisis

    Burundi ahead of the referendum

    On May 17, 2018, Burundians overwhelmingly voted for constitutional changes that could potentially see President Pierre Nkurunziza stay in office until 2034. The opposition claimed the vote was marred by intimidation and fraud. In 2015, protests erupted as Nkurunziza announced that he would run for a controversial third term. According to UN reports, at least 1,200 people died during the unrest.

  • President Pierre Nkurunziza (Getty Images/AFP/F.Guillot)

    Burundi: A three-year-long crisis

    Another term for Nkurunziza?

    In April 2015, President Nkurunziza only had a few months left in office. Burundian law stipulates that a president should only serve for two terms, meaning that Nkurunziza would have had to step down. The president, however, announced that he would stand for another election.

  • Protesters run away from police amid a cloud of smoke (Reuters/T. Mukoya)

    Burundi: A three-year-long crisis

    Violence ahead of the 2015 election

    In response, the streets of Bujumbura erupted in protest. In May 2015, the demonstrations had developed into a full-blown political crisis. A military coup attempt was quickly quashed. At the same time police and security forces cracked down on protesters and in return, government opponents attacked security officials. Reports of brutality and torture in police custody emerged.

  • A blackboard shows the tallying of results (DW/K. Tiassou)

    Burundi: A three-year-long crisis

    Controversial presidential election

    On July 21, 2015 Burundians went to the polls. A few days later, Pierre Nkurunziza was declared the winner. The results were to be expected, as the opposition had boycotted the vote. Opposition leader, Agathon Rwasa at first refused to accept the results. To the disappointment of other government critics, he called for a unity government a short while later.

  • Pierre-Claver Mbonimpa in hospital (DW/D. Kiramvu)

    Burundi: A three-year-long crisis

    Government critics under threat

    In the following months, death threats and assassination attempts against opposition members, critics, but also government officials occured recurrently. Nkurunziza’s security chief, Adolphe Nshimirimana and human rights activist Pierre-Claver Mbonimpa (pictured above) are amongst the most prominent cases. Mbonimpa survived after being shot at least four times but lost his son and son-in-law.

  • A policeman looks over to a crowd of people (Reuters/J.P. Aime Harerimana)

    Burundi: A three-year-long crisis

    Escalation in December 2015

    On December 11, 2015, government opponents attacked four military bases in Bujumbura. A day later, army troops descended on oppositional strongholds in the capital. Residents reported dozens of deaths. Altogether over 100 people are said to have died during the clashes. As a response the African Union offered to send peacekeeping troops to the country, but Nkurunziza refused any intervention.

  • Burundische refugees seen at Bugarama Camp in DRC (DW/M. El Dorado)

    Burundi: A three-year-long crisis

    Fleeing the crisis

    We can’t ignore such a crisis of such dimension, Adama Dieng, the UN’s special advisor for the prevention of genocide declared in late 2015. Humanitarian crisis was at its peak at the time. To date, nearly 400,000 Burundian refugees still live outside the country.

  • Peace talks in Tanzania (DW/C. Ngereza)

    Burundi: A three-year-long crisis

    Talks fail

    In January 2016, the African Union attempted to mediate in talks between the government and the opposition. Yet the conference in Arusha in neighboring Tanzania was repeatedly postponed. When the talks began in May, a major opposition coalition, CNARED, was excluded and the talks were regarded as a sham from the start.

  • Armed guards on the streets of Bujumbura (Getty Images/AFP)

    Burundi: A three-year-long crisis

    A fragile peace

    As time passed life returned to normal in the streets of Bujumbura, yet under the surface, political grievances remained the same. In September 2016, UN investigators reported evidence of grave human rights violations including torture and killings through state actors. The investigators also warned about the rising ethnic tension.

  • Nkurunziza inspects soldiers (DW/A. Niragira )

    Burundi: A three-year-long crisis

    Constitutional reforms

    In the meantime, Nkurunziza‘s government planned constitutional reforms. In August 2016, a government commission proposed changes to the constitution that would scrap presidential term limits. Nkurunziza himself hinted that he was considering a fourth term in office in 2020.

  • Imbonerakure militia seen amidst a crowd of smoke (Getty Images/AFP/C. de Souza)

    Burundi: A three-year-long crisis

    Militia terrorize the population

    At the start of 2017, the political situation remained tense. Militia belonging to the Imbonerakure youth wing continued to spread fear amongst the people. Despite international pressure and sanctions from the European Union, Nkurunziza’s stance remained unchanged.

  • Security forces detain a man (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Delay)

    Burundi: A three-year-long crisis

    A case for the ICC?

    In November 2017, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague opened an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in Burundi. The prosecution accused the government of launching a widespread and systematic attack against civilians. A month earlier, Burundi was the first country in Africa to withdraw from the ICC and the Rome Statute.

  • Security forces in Cibitoke (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Burundi: A three-year-long crisis

    Massacre before the referendum

    On May 11, 2018 unknown gunmen attacked residents in the province of Cibitoke. At least 26 people died. The government accused 'terrorists' from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo for the attack. The deadly incident occurred just days ahead of the constitutional referendum on May 17 that could potentially allow Nkurunziza to stay in office until 2034.

    Author: Jan Philipp Wilhelm


Massive human rights violations 

The ICC investigation prompted Burundi in 2017 to become the first country to withdrawal from the body established to prosecute the world's worst atrocities.

In 2016, Burundi suspended all cooperation with the UN human rights office following the release of a critical report. In December 2018, the Burundi's government requested UN human rights office close, explaining the human rights improvements made the international presence unnecessary.

Read more: UN investigators 'struck by scale' of crimes in Burundi 

The demand to close the office came after former UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein last year accused Burundi of being "some of the most prolific slaughterhouses of humans in recent times."

The UN human rights office in Burundi was established 1995 at a time of massive human rights violations carried out in the country following the assassination of then President Melchior Ndadaye.

