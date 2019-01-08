Bundestag classifies Maghreb states as 'safe' for refugee returns

The legislation changing Germany's asylum law passed with the votes of the grand coalition of conservatives and Social Democrats, with the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the center-right Free Democrats also supporting the changes.

Under the new rules, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Georgia would be presumed to be safe countries, making it very difficult for their nationals to apply for asylum in Germany. Introducing the legislation to the Bundestag, conservative Interior Minister Horst Seehofer argued that the amendments only acknowledged what was already a reality.

"Countries of safe return are those where refugees have a very remote chance of being granted asylum," Seehofer told parliamentarians. "Classifying countries as such accelerates the asylum application process and allows us to terminate stays in Germany when applications are rejected."

Seehofer pointed out that applications from the four countries in question had very low success rates, ranging from 2.3 percent in the case of Morocco to a mere 0.3 percent for Georgia. He also argued that the new rules would allow Germany to concentrate its asylum evaluations on those in need.

"That's the deeper sense behind this legislation," Seehofer said. "We can then devote more time, concentration and more energy to deal with applications from people truly needing protection and to integrate them into our society."

The Greens and the Left Party voted against the legislation. It now goes to the upper house of the German parliament, the Bundesrat, whose approval is also required. There, at least two the federal Germany states governed in parts by the Greens would need to vote for the new rules for them to become law.

