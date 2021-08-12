 Bundesliga: With Julian Nagelsmann at the wheel, can Bayern Munich be stopped? | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.08.2021

Sports

Bundesliga: With Julian Nagelsmann at the wheel, can Bayern Munich be stopped?

Julian Nagelsmann is the latest coach tasked with continuing Bayern Munich's dominance in Germany. The league is desperate for a different winner, but can anyone stop Bayern winning a 10th straight Bundesliga title?

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann sips a bottle of water

At 34, Julian Nagelsmann is the third-youngest coach in Bayern Munich's history

Bayern Munich's French winger Kingsley Coman hasn't quite caught every word of Julian Nagelsmann's pre-season coahing sessions.

"He speaks fast and says a lot of things in a short time," he said. "It could take some time to get used to it."

It can be hard keeping up with Nagelsmann, his brain seemingly overflowing with ideas and ways to make his teams as versatile as possible. Bayern haven't had a coach this technical since Pep Guardiola, someone whose view of how the game should be played has left the greatest impression on Nagelsmann.

"I'm someone who likes to say a lot and says what he thinks," Nagelsmann said recently. It seems that there will be a period of acclimitizing to the new coach's straight-talking style, a marked change from the more discreet approach of his predecessor, Hansi Flick.

Serge Gnabry shakes hands with Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann

Serge Gnabry, above, plus Leroy Sane and Alphonso Davies will have to raise their game under Nagelsmann.

Capacity for improvement

Bayern's opening game of the season is also the Bundesliga curtain-raiser on Friday night. It's a tricky assignment at Borussia Mönchengladbach, who are also under new management – a common theme among the top German clubs this year. Half of the Bundesliga's 18 clubs have switched coach in the close season, including an unprecedented seven of last season's top eight.

Nagelsmann has a reputation for improving teams and the individuals within them, and there were a few who stagnated at Bayern last season. Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane all struggled to capture the consistency of previous seasons and it will be these three that Nagelsmann has identified as having the greatest capacity for improvement. All three could flourish in his favored 3-4-3 formation.

Bayern improving is a frightening prospect for the rest of the league. Their level dropped off at times last season – as the shock German Cup defeat at Holstein Kiel illustrated – but still won the league by 13 points. That's more of a concern for the Bundesliga's challengers than for Bayern, who are expected to make it 10 in a row. The Champions League will be the true litmus test though — how Nagelsmann would love to go one better than Guardiola did in Bavaria in that regard.

Dayot Upamecano in pre-season action for Bayern Munich

Dayot Upamecano will play at the heart of Bayern Munich's defense

Changing of the guard

Nagelsmann is inheriting a team in transition though. David Alaba's move to Real Madrid is symbolic of change in Munich as the Austrian has been synonymous with Bayern's decade of dominance, and of course a gifted player whose versatility Nagelsmann would have loved to maximize. Jerome Boateng, too, has moved on — another player whose years of service had come to represent the club's stability and success.

Dayot Upamecano is less versatile than Alaba but was vital to Nagelsmann's system at RB Leipzig. The French centerback's penchant for stepping up and providing an extra man in midfield will take some of the responsibility off Joshua Kimmich and help free Leon Goretzka's best instincts. It's a system that has all the ingredients to work well for Bayern.

This season should also be a big one for Jamal Musiala, who signed a new five-year contract with the club earlier this year and seems set to be the face of Bayern's new era. The impressive deep-lying forward may start to pressure Thomas Müller, who is almost 32, for a starting berth sooner rather than later. 

All eyes will be on how Nagelsmann handles the team's ageing core of Müller, Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski in the next couple of years. Each of these club legends has gas in the tank — Lewandowski scored 40 in the league last season — but are also approaching their twilight years with Neuer already 35 and Lewandowski turning 33 soon after the season starts. That will be as much of a job in public relations as coaching dexterity for Nagelsmann. A plan of succession will rise up the agenda as time goes on, but is more the job of Bayern's new CEO, Oliver Kahn, and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and coach Marco Rose in conversation

Bayern's competition: Erling Haaland, left, and Marco Rose hope Dortmund can give Bayern a run for their money.

Who can challenge Bayern?

Despite the problems, Bayern remain overwhelming favorites to win the Bundesliga – and for good reason. RB Leipzig were the closest challengers last season, but having been stripped of their coach and lost both center backs, they lack the squad or experience to challenge. That's despite the shrewd acquisition of Andre Silva as Timo Werner's belated replacement.

Borussia Dortmund ended last season strongly and are likely to be the most likely to challenge Bayern, but much will depend on how they can serve Erling Haaland following the departure of Jadon Sancho. Marco Rose is an exciting appointment, but can Dortmund win a first title since 2012? It's highly unlikely.

There's reason to believe that Eintracht Frankfurt, coached by the promising Oliver Glasner, and Gladbach, now led by Adi Hütter, could enjoy fruitful seasons too, but it would take an extraordinary leap of faith to believe that either of them — or anyone — can de-throne Bayern.

It begs the question of whether Bayern's dominance is a problem for the marketability of the Bundesliga if the lack of competition at the top eats away at its wider appeal. The answer is of course yes, but the Bundesliga can take solace in the fact that they're not alone. The trend has been clear across the continent for some time already. 

Bayern's relentless success cannot be blamed on them — they've done everything by the rules even if some of their commericial partnerships are questionable — The responsibility lies with Dortmund, RB Leipzig et al to pick up the slack and there's not a great deal the Bundesliga can do about it.

But that's not Nagelsmann's problem. Born and raised in the nearby Bavarian town of Landsberg am Lech, he has stepped into his dream job. It's a new era for Germany's successful club, and if the fast-talking Nagelsmann can get his message across, there's every chance their domestic dominance will continue not only this season but well into a second decade.

  • Jupp Heynckes holds up Bundesliga trophy

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    The Treble: 2012-13

    Bayern Munich kicked off their run of nine consecutive titles with a dominant 2012-13 season under legendary coach Jupp Heynckes. Not only did the Bavarians finish 25 points (91 in total) ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, but they also won the German Cup, and beat BVB 2-1 in the all-German final of the Champions League at London's Wembley Stadium.

  • Fußball Bundesliga - Der FC Bayern München ist Meister

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    Clinching it early: 2013-2014

    Bayern Munich clinched the 2013-14 title by beating Hertha in Berlin's Olympic Stadium on March 25. This was just the 27th matchday of the season and the earliest any team has sealed the deal since the Bundesliga was established in 1963. This was Bayern's 24th Bundesliga title and the first for Pep Guardiola. The completed the double by beating Dortmund 2-0 in the German Cup final.

  • Deutschland München | Meisterfeier 2015 | Pep Guardiola

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    2014-15: Are we bored yet?

    Bayern Munich won this title without kicking a ball. On a day off, the Bavarians clinched the title when Borussia Mönchengladbach beat Wolfsburg 1-0, making it mathematically impossible for the Wolves to catch up to them at the top of the table. There was no celebration, captain Phlipp Lahm and Co. Didn't even bother to get together to watch the game. Were Bayern getting bored by all this winning?

  • Bayern Munich's Pep Guardiola and Philipp Lahm

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    2015-16: A third title for Pep

    Bayern's fourth consecutive Bundesliga title is also the third for Pep Guardiola. This would be the final season for the Spanish coach in the Bavarian capital before moving on to Premier League outfit Manchester City. Munich dragged their feet a little bit in 2015-15, waiting until Matchday 33 to clinch the 26th German title in Bayern's history – with a 2-1 win in Ingolstadt.

  • Bayern celebrate winning 2017 Bundesliga title

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    No. 5: 2016-17

    Bayern Munich won this title with a comfortable 15-point edge over RB Leipzig – while going undefeated in the friendly confines of the Allianz Arena. Even a change of coach (now Carlo Ancelotti) did nothing to change Bayern's dominance. This was a special season for Poland striker Robert Lewandowski who scored 30 goals – just the second after Gerd Müller to reach that plateau in a single season.

  • Jupp Heynckes bids farewell to Bayern fans

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    Jupp's last hurrah

    After Bayern got out to a disappointing start to the season, Jupp Heynckes came out of retirement to guide the club to yet another title. After a record 1,038 Bundesliga matches (669 as a coach, 369 as a player) the then-73-year-old Heynckes went out on top, as Bayern finished 21 points ahead of Schalke. However, Bayern failed to complete the double, losing 3-1 to Frankfurt in the Cup final.

  • Niko Kovac being given a shower of wheat beer

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    Title win in debut season

    The man who beat Heynckes in that Cup final succeeded him at Bayern and promptly delivered a seventh straight Bundesliga title. Still, all wasn't well in Munich. Coach Niko Kovac's men sealed the title with a 5-1 romp over Frankfurt, but Thomas Müller was unhappy about no longer being a starter and Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben, two of the leagues best-ever foreign players, left at season's end.

  • David Alaba and coach Hansi Flick celebrate winning the 2019-20 Bundesliga title

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    First Bundesliga title of the COVID-19 era

    Even a pandemic and another coaching change couldn't stop Bayern. Assistant coach Hansi Flick replaced Niko Kovac in October 2020 and quickly steadied the ship, eventually going on a run in which the Bavarians seemed unbeatable. Bayern took a COVID-19-induced weeks-long break and empty stadiums in their stride as they cruised to an eighth-straight title, 13 points clear of pretenders BVB.

  • Fußball Bundesliga | FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach | Anzeige 9. Titel Deutscher Meister

    Bundesliga: Serial champions Bayern Munich make it 9 in a row

    Hansi Flick's parting gift

    Bayern Munich's ninth straight title was Hansi Flick's second - and his last. The 56-year-old had already announced his departure from the club following a dispute with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic before Bayern were crowned champions due to a defeat for RB Leipzig, coached by Flick's successor, Julian Nagelsmann.

    Author: Jörg Strohschein, Chuck Penfold


DW recommends

Bundesliga: 10 youngsters to watch this season

The Bundesliga possesses some of the most exciting young talents in world football. We‘ve picked out 10 to keep an eye on this season, from Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland to Borussia Mönchengladbach's Luca Netz.  