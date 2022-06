Alexander Schwolow (Hertha BSC → Schalke)

After suffering a muscle injury, the 30-year-old goalkeeper missed the end of the season and had to watch from the stands as his Hertha Berlin teammates battled to stay in the Bundesliga via a playoff. Now, after two years in the capital, the former Freiburg stopper could have another relegation battle on his hands with a loan move to newly repromoted Schalke, whose main aim can only be: stay up.